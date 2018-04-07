Cases heard in county court

Judge Mark Barnett presided over court in Potter County on March 19, with some of the those who appeared before him making trips to jail at the end of the morning’s proceedings.

Appearing before the judge wearing jail stripes and shackles was Teddie Chris Frederick, who was being sentenced on charges of simple assault, domestic abuse. He appeared with court appointed attorney Joan Powell, who spoke on his behalf, telling the court he had successfully completed 30 days of rehab, but after three days relapsed and was arrested with a blood alcohol level of .337, which is over four times the legal limit. She said he had also completed anger management and common sense parenting programs, and Powell expressed concern about her client, saying he may have Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, or FAS. Powell said he should see a medical doctor and counselor, saying it manifests through outbursts of anger, and hoped there was an alternative to jail time.

The judge pointed out that Frederick had repeatedly been in court and this was his second felony charge, and that he had “tied into cops a couple times, too,” referencing a 2012 assault on a law enforcement officer. Judge Barnett also told Powell that although there could be all kinds of diagnoses, Frederick is still accountable. A long rap sheet was read, citing assault charges and convictions along with probation violations, which the judge said displayed a propensity to violent behavior and that alcohol appeared to be a factor in Frederick’s decision making.

Although court services recommended prison time, the judge opted not to send Frederick to the state penitentiary. His sentence was for two years in the pen, with all time suspended on the condition he serve 130 days in county jail with credit for 40 served. He was also given probation for two years during which time he was not to be in contact with “bars, booze, or drugs,” and would be subject to random searches and blood tests. He was also ordered to pay fees and court costs. The judge warned Frederick that he “better get over hitting people” and “booze will get you straight to prison,” adding, “I don’t decide you’re going to the joint — you do.” Judge Barnett finished by telling Frederick good luck, at which point he was remanded to jail to start serving the 90 days on his sentence.

Dexter Netterville, who faced charges of driving with a revoked license, was handcuffed when he appeared in front of the judge, having been arrested in Mobridge on a warrant. The Class 1 misdemeanor charge did not entitle him to a court appointed attorney since no jail time was being sought by the state, however, he was a “no show” at the previous month’s court date. Netterville, who appeared without counsel, entered a guilty plea, and it was revealed that his license had been revoked due to a DUI and he also faced pending charges in Walworth county.

He was sentenced to 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and credit given for one day served. He was ordered to pay court costs and fines, and have no new violations for six months. With that, the judge told the sheriff he could “cut him loose” and Netterville’s handcuffs were removed.

Entering a plea to simple assault charges was Jamie Matson, who appeared in court without an attorney. The Class 1 misdemeanor carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Matson pleaded guilty to the charges, telling the court that

he and his girlfriend got in an argument and he pushed her down and pulled her hair. He said he doesn’t drink and alcohol was not a factor in the incident.

Potter County State’s Attorney Craig Smith told the court that Matson had faced previous charges of disorderly conduct and simple assault, and also had a drug related felony.

Matson was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 85 suspended and credit for one day served. In addition he was ordered to pay fines and court costs, which would be deducted from a $500 bond he had posted. Matson asked if he could wait until the next day to begin his jail time because it was his daughter’s birthday, but the judge told him the sentence would start immediately.

In a related case, Brandee Hanson appeared with her attorney, Rose Ann Wendell, on a disorderly conduct charge which is a Class 2 misdemeanor with a penalty up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine. She entered a guilty plea, and explained what led to the charges, saying she and her boyfriend “got into it” and she mentioned her lack of sleep. She said she threw a kerosene lamp after he grabbed her. It was revealed that they had been together for about four years but she now lives in Eureka. It was also noted that she was charged with vandalism in 2004.

Hanson was sentenced to 90 days in jail with 89 suspended and credit for one day served, with probation for one year and no violations of any kind. She was also ordered to pay court costs, fine, and fees.

In other court happenings, the initial appearance for Caleb Charger on charges of DUI, marijuana possession and ingestion, seat belt violation, open container, failure to maintain financial responsibility, and no drivers license, was continued to the next court date after relaying the message that he was unable to attend the March court date. The judge said that he would allow it this time, but was not happy with the “selfie continuance,” and said court dates must be attended.

The arraignment for Adam Westphal was continued until the April court date. He is facing charges of unauthorized ingestion and possession of controlled substance in schedules I or II and possession of marijuana, and the judge was told that they are working on a plea agreement.

A status hearing on the case of second offense DUI charges against Lauren Hanley was continued to the next court date.

Court is scheduled for Monday, April 23 in Potter County at 10 a.m. It is open to the public.

-Molly McRoberts