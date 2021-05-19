PHOTO BY MRS. CHRISTY SALTSMAN

It was the picture perfect field day for middle school students from Gettysburg, when they headed to Whitlock Bay on Wednesday, May 12 to do some clean up around the bay and learn about one of the area’s most popular past times. Marlys Otten (David and Heather) cast her line while fishing from shore. The students reported a great time, and after four fish were caught, they also had a lesson about cleaning a fish in addition to their work cleaning up garbage from the shoreline. The field trip was made possible through Mrs. Christy Saltsman’s PE classes, and fishing gear from the SD Game, Fish and Parks.