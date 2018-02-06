Cat trapping begins next week

In an effort to control the wild cat population in town, the Gettysburg Police Department will begin trapping cats using a live trap beginning Feb. 15.

Chief of Police Dave Mogard said that if a cat is caught and not licensed, the owner will have three days to claim it. If it is not claimed, it will be taken to a farm and released or taken to a humane society.

Cats caught in the trap that are licensed will be returned to their owners, possibly with a fine if repeat offenders. In the interest of getting pets returned to their people, Chief Mogard recommends getting pets licensed.

He is also looking for farms willing to make homes for the cats.

If you have any questions please contact the Gettysburg Police Department at 765-9600.