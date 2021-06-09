Caterpillar to be sold by sealed bids in Potter County

NOTICE OF SALE OF COUNTY

PERSONAL PROPERTY

WHEREAS: The Board of Commissioners of the County of Potter, South Dakota has declared no longer of use to the County and directed the within described county personal property to be sold as required by law (SDCL 7-31-16).

NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to the direction of the Board of Commissioners of Potter County, South Dakota,

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That the Board of Commissioners of the County of Potter, South Dakota will sell by Sealed Bids to the highest bidder, in the Commissioners room of the Courthouse in the city of Gettysburg on the 8th day of July, 2021, at the hour of 9:00 a.m. of said day the following described personal property:

1978 Caterpillar 950 wheel loader with 14970 hours

The terms of sale are: 100 percent of the purchase price at the time of sale.

The Board reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids and waive any formalities contained therein.

Bids to be mailed to the Potter County Auditor, 201 S. Exene St., Gettysburg, SD 57442.

Envelope to be marked with “1978 Loader”.

Contact Brad Saltsman, Hwy Supt. at 605-769-1011 or pchy@venturecomm.net for information concerning the wheel loader.

Shawna Shaw

Potter County Auditor

Published four times at the total approximate cost of $56.36.

-061021-070121