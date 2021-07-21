Catherine Grace (Hall) Wahle

Sept. 30, 1930 - July 16, 2021

Catherine Grace Wahle (Hall), 90, of Custer, SD died on July 16, 2021, at Monument Health Hospital, Custer, SD.

Catherine was born Sept. 30, 1930, to Leon Earnest and Susan J. (Barr) Hall on their farm in Potter County, near Gettysburg, SD, where she grew up the youngest of nine children.

She attended the Kula County Grade School in Artichoke Township and Gettysburg High School. During her senior year and also after graduating she worked at the Potter County Register of Deeds where in those days all records had to be hand typed. She also was a part time secretary for Civil Air Patrol where her salary was airplane rides with her boss.

She married Anton “Tony” Wahle from Lebanon, SD on Feb. 28, 1949, and became a rancher’s wife. They had two children, Timothy “Tim” Lee and Connie Susan. She was a devoted wife and mother.

In 1957 the family, including Tony’s parents, moved to a ranch near Pringle, SD. They attended the Catholic Church in Pringle, SD until it was closed. Catherine was a long-time member of St. John’s Altar Society of Custer, now called Women of St. John’s. She taught Catechism (church school) and was a 4-H leader. She was an officer in the Farmer’s Union Community Club. She always felt a strong bond for neighbors and friends, but after Tony’s passing in 1974 she traded homes with her daughter and son-in-law. She then moved into Custer to be closer to her work and to take care of her elderly mother.

She spent lots of time with her family and attending the grandchildren’s activities and sports. Her hobby was making picture albums and scrapbooks for them. She was known to many as “Granny”.

Catherine volunteered at church, the food pantry, bingo at the nursing home, and the VFW steak suppers. She was a member of the Custer Senior Center, St. John’s Catholic Church, and a lifetime member of the VFW. Catherine worked for the Custer County Bank, was a legal secretary for thirteen years and also worked for Crazy Horse Memorial, South Dakota State Forestry and Linde Sawmill.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony, five brothers, three sisters, their spouses and her beloved son-in-law, Jesse Woodward.

She is survived by her son Tim (Jacki) Wahle, Custer, SD. Grandchildren Tara Wahle of Watertown, SD and Erin (James) Holloway of Arp, Texas, great-great grandchildren James Lee, KayLyn Gayle, and Lillianna Bell.Daughter Connie Woodward, Custer SD. Grandchildren Jacey (Myra) Woodward, Custer SD, great grandsons Jace, Jaret, Jestyn, and Jeighton. Grandchildren Jody (Jenny) Woodward. Great-grandchildren Tianna (Gavin) DeJong, great-great grandchildren Addie, Aubree, Ryder, and Reed, Iroquois SD. Great-grandchildren Landon, Hailey, and Myles. Custer, SD. Grandchildren Jerry (Laurie) Woodward, Custer SD. Great-grandchildren Jessica and Weston. Honorary granddaughter, Hailey (Blake) Jensen, Jacksonville NC. Their children Oliver and Finnegan.

She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and a special friend, Joanne Hoffman, who now lives in Arvada, Colorado.

Visitation will be held 6 p.m., Thursday, July 22 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Custer, SD.

Christian Funeral Vigil will be held 7 p.m., Thursday, July 22 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Custer, SD.

Christian Funeral Mass will be held 10 a.m., Friday, July 23 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Custer, SD with Christian Funeral Committal following at Custer Cemetery in Custer, SD where she will be laid to rest beside her husband, Tony.

A memorial scholarship has been designated in Granny’s memory to benefit the higher education of her great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer.