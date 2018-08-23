C&B Operations expands to 37 stores across six states

The John Deere dealership headquartered in Gettysburg, SD has expanded.

C & B Operations, LLC is expanding its business base by combining with eight John Deere stores serving southern South Dakota and northern Iowa from Noteboom Implement, LLC. The change is effective immediately.

The company will do business as C & B Operations in the three store locations in South Dakota at Corsica, Chamberlain and Parkston, along with five store locations in Iowa at Sibley, Lake Park, Spencer, Storm Lake, and Ida Grove. C & B plans to retain the current Noteboom employees as part of the merge.

With the expanding footprint, C & B is able to bring even more value to each of its customers. “This decision brings two reputable companies with strong family values together to better serve our customers across the six states we operate in,” said Matt Cronin, CEO of C & B. “The Noteboom Implement group is a great fit with us. Both companies are made up of experienced and knowledgeable teams focused on supporting our customers in improving agriculture production. We are thrilled to have the Noteboom Implement organization joining our team.”

Earlier this year, C & B finalized the acquisition of four NE Montana dealership stores from Farm Equipment Sales in Circle, Culbertson, Plentywood, and Glasgow. With the addition of the eight Noteboom Implement stores, C & B will now own 37 stores across six states.

C & B began 30 years ago in 1988, when Dan Cronin and Rod Burwell purchased the John Deere dealership in Gettysburg, South Dakota and has grown to be one of the premier John Deere dealers in the country. Still family owned, C & B now operates in Iowa, South Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho.