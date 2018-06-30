Celebrating 60…

As the sun set behind the Forest City bridge west of Gettysburg on Saturday, June 23, Gettysburg’s volunteer firefighters saluted it with a fireworks show in celebration of the bridge’s 60th birthday. The fireworks were donated for the Bridge Bash by Brown’s Hunting Ranch, which hosted a variety of events during the month leading up to Saturday night. The firemen will be setting off fireworks again on Tuesday, July 3 at the fairgrounds in Gettysburg, and on July 4 at East Whitlock at the river.