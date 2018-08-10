Central Plains Water Dev. notice of public hearing

CENTRAL PLAINS WATER DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO ADOPT FY 2016 BUDGET

A public hearing will be held at the meeting at the Blunt Senior Center in Blunt, South Dakota on August 23, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (CST) to consider the proposed Water Development District budget for Fiscal Year 2019, beginning January 1, 2019.

Preliminary FY 2019 Budget

APPROPRIATIONS:

01 Board of Directors $4,000.00

02 Administration & Technical Assistance 16,000.00

03 Legal & Consultant 2,500.00

04 Capital Outlay 00.00

05 Project Assistance 51,100.00

06 Contingency 00.00

Total Fy 2019 Appropriation $73,600.00

MEANS OF FINANCE:

310 Taxes $73,100.00

360 Miscellaneous Revenue 500.00

390 Capital Reserve Fund 00.00

Subtotal $73,600.00

WDD Tax Levy Request for FY 2019 73,100.00

Total Means of Finance $73,600.00

The purpose of holding this hearing is to provide the public an opportunity to contribute to and comment on the Water Development District proposed operating budget for the Fiscal Year 2019. Persons interested in presenting data, opinions, and arguments for and against the proposed budget may appear, either in person or by representative, at the hearing and be heard and given an opportunity for a full and complete discussion of all items in the budget.

