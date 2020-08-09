Central Plains Water Development District proposed budget hearing is Aug. 20

CENTRAL PLAINS WATER DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO ADOPT FY 2021 BUDGET

A public hearing will be held at the meeting room at Blunt Senior Center, South Dakota on August 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (CST) to consider the proposed Water Development District budget for Fiscal Year 2021, beginning January 1, 2021.

The purpose of holding this hearing is to provide the public with an opportunity to contribute to and comment on the water development district proposed operating budget for Fiscal Year 2021.

Persons interested in presenting data, opinions and arguments for and against the proposed budget may appear, either in person or by representative, at the hearing and be heard and given an opportunity for a full and complete discussion for all items in the budget.

