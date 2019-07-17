Chamber of Commerce sets July 31 for Wacky Wednesday

During Monday’s quarterly meeting, the Chamber of Commerce set July 31 as Wacky Wednesday in Gettysburg.

Plans are underway for fun activities and crazy day specials from area businesses, some which will have extended hours for shopping into the evening.

Activities for the kids in addition to a ping pong ball drop at the 212 Mini Mall are being planned, with specific times and more details to come.

Watch next week’s edition of the News to find out what great deals await during the Wacky Wednesday event!

-MMcR