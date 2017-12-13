Chamber starts year with veteran officers

Aimee Hagny will be leading the Gettysburg Chamber of Commerce as president of the organization for the fourth year after the election of officers was held at its meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at Mugs.

The organization’s meeting attendance and the recent resignations of officers had those involved concerned about the Chamber’s future. The Chamber officer model is designed to have the vice presidents move into the president role to ensure that annual events continue to operate smoothly.

Aimee Hagny will continue as president for 2018, having held the office since 2015. Bobby Jenner stepped down from the role as secretary/treasurer and will serve as first vice president and move into the president position in 2019, an office he held from 2006-08. Christine and Carl Hawkinson, who own and operate both the Firehouse and Mugs, where the meetings are now held, will serve as second vice presidents and then move into the president role in 2020. Kara Williams, who served as secretary/treasurer with the organization back in the late 1990s, will again take over those duties for 2018.

Previously, the Chamber had met during the noon hour on the first Wednesday of each month. At the November meeting the time was changed to 5:15 p.m. in the hopes of recruiting those who are unable to leave business during the day.

While the attendance was slightly lower at Wednesday’s meeting, there were new faces and the overall consensus was that the time was better; the meeting finished in an hour and attendees said they didn’t feel rushed to get back to work.

Everyone there was asked to recruit additional attendees for the next meeting which will be Jan. 3 at 5:15 p.m. at Mugs. The 2018 event calendar, marketing/advertising budget, and committee organization/participation will be set at the January meeting. All Chamber members are welcomed to attend.

To learn more about becoming a member of the Chamber and what it can do for your business, contact Williams at gwbdc@venturecomm.net or call 765-2731, or contact a Chamber officer or member.