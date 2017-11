Chili made by Emily Flad, the 2016 Keep Hope Local Chili Cook-off champion will be part of the customer appreciation open house at Vilas Superstore in downtown Gettysburg this Friday.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., folks are invited to stop in and take out some of the prize winning chili as part of the event. The day will also offer a drawing and in-store specials. See page 9 for more details.