Chargers take home win during basketball action Friday

The Sully Buttes Chargers took home a win over the Potter County Battlers Friday night at the GHS gym, with a score of 63-37.

Junior Dawson Simon led the Battlers with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Stats

Sully Buttes 63,

Potter County 37

Non-conference at Gettysburg

SULLY BUTTES (13-1): Cameron Ogle 2 2-2 8, Devan Kleven 2 0-1 5, Lincoln Jordre 10 3-4 23, Nick Wittler 3 2-3 9, Jacob Howard 6 3-8 15, Jhett Lamb 1 1-2 3. Totals 24-58 7-11 63.

POTTER COUNTY (9-6): Cole Nafziger 2 2-2 6, Kolten Kirby 1 0-0 3, Ben Krueger 3 0-0 7, Dawson Simon 4 3-6 11, Calen Decker 0 2-2 2, Shad Sharp 3 1-3 8. Totals 13-47 8-16 15.

Sully Buttes 14 30 48 63

Potter County 9 19 32 37

3-point field goals — SB 4-7 (Ogle 2, Kleven 1, Wittler 1); PC 3-15 (Kirby 1, Krueger 1, Sharp 1). Total fouls — SB 16; PC 16. Fouled out — None. Rebounds — SB 45 (Howard 10), PC 35 (Simon 10). Turnovers — SB 13; PC 15. Steals — SB 4; PC 9. Assists — SB 16 (Kleven 5), PC 4.