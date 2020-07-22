Charles ‘Chuck’ Jager

July 22, 1953 - July 11, 2020

Charles ‘Chuck’ Ward Jager, 66, Rapid City, SD died July 11, 2020 in Rapid City. He was born July 22, 1953 in Pierre, SD to John and Shirley (Vincent) Jager. He attended school in Gettysburg, SD. He lived there until he was united in marriage to Patty J Biley on Nov. 6, 1971.

Chuck worked as a Stationary Engineer at the Rapid City Energy Plant for 26 years.

Chuck is survived by his wife Patty, sons John Jager; Kevin (Keli) Jager; three grandchildren; brother Mike (Cindy) Jager, Tolstoy, SD; sisters, Gloria (Norbert) Schmidt, Spearfish; Kay Denoma, Rapid City; Dixie (Doug) Ayers, Kearney, NE; Donna (Lonnie) Mayo, Ragan, NE; Mary Ford, Sioux Falls; Wanda (Don) Myers, Kearney, NE; Vicky Hunnel, Gettyburg, and Connie (Dennis) Brown, Inwood, IA.

Memorial services were held July 18 under the direction of Behrens Wilson Funeral Home. Interment was at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.