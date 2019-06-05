Charles “Chuck” Wager, 85, of Gettysburg, died Saturday June 1, 2019 at Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 6 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gettysburg, with Fr. Jerry Kopel presiding. Burial will take place in the Gettysburg Cemetery at a later date with military honors.

Charles “Chuck” Hugh Wager was born Jan. 8, 1934 at Gettysburg, SD to Hugh and Maudie (Paulsen) Wager. Chuck attended school in Gettysburg, graduating from Gettysburg High School in 1952. He served his country as a member of the United States Army from 1952 to 1954, with some of that time spent in Panama. Other than his time in the service, Chuck lived his entire life in Potter County.

Chuck married Veronica Raba on Oct. 22, 1958 in Selby, SD. Their family grew to include seven children.

Chuck, along with his brother Vern, owned and operated the East Side Standard gas station during the 1950’s and 1960’s. He also worked for local farmers, and eventually found his niche as a carpenter with a unique ability in stone masonry.

Chuck was a huge sports fan. He played football in high school and baseball on the local city team. He was a horseman, and a jockey beginning at the age of 14 years old. As his sons were growing up, Chuck coached them in boxing.

In his later years, Chuck was an avid Battler fan and spent his leisure time drinking coffee with his friends and second family at Gas-N-Goodies, where he kept the car wash running for years.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Veronica, children: Cathy (Tom) Baggett and children: Sara, Mandy, Casey and Kyle; Tom (Deb) Wager and children: Kim, Andy, Laura, Will and Felicia; Ed (Carma) Wager and children: Mark, Samantha, and Jessika; Ron (Barb) Wager and children: Katie, Tommy, Michael, and Ben; John (Amy) Wager and children; Ariel, Alex, and Jaidn; Nancy (Eric) Jacobson and children: Maddie and Braxie; and Vicki (John) Reilly and children: Missi, Alex, and Alison; great-grandchildren: Naomi, Braden, Isaac, Kacen, Terrill, Taylan, Taryn, Liam, Corbin, Beckett, Arcadia, Oli, Eli, Annabelle, Mateo, Coralyn, Danley Ann, Charlie Ann, Avery, Bentley, Lilly, and Logan; and brother, Herb Wager.

He is preceded in death by his parents, H. Arthur and Maudie Wager; sister, Violet Hansen; and brothers, Vern and Jim.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Avera Gettysburg Foundation, 606 E Garfield Ave., Gettysburg, SD 57442. avera.org/support/st-marys-foundation/Gettysburg-building-project/

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Chuck’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)