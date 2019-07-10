Charles William Yost

Charles William “Chuck” Yost, 73, of rural Gann Valley, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the ranch with his family present.

Funeral Mass will be 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, at St. Placidus Catholic Church, Duncan (rural Buffalo County) with Father Jim Friedrich, celebrant. There will be overflow seating in tents outside the church with audio/visual of the funeral service. Burial will follow at St. Placidus Cemetery, Duncan.

Chuck was born on Nov. 29, 1945, in Miller, the youngest of 7 children born to Charley and Hazel (Campbell) Yost. The family lived in South Hand County, Mondamin Township. Chuck chalked up many miles riding his horse to school every day while attending Rice and Siemen country schools in alternate years. He attended high school in Ree Heights for a short time until his dad became terminally ill, and help was needed at home.

After his father’s death, Chuck moved to Miller where he worked for Deardorff Construction, Wilson Trucking, J and J Auto, and others.

Car racing was Chuck’s sport. He and his brother, Willie, raced regularly on tracks at Miller, Huron, and Pierre; as well as several other tracks.

On Dec. 26, 1969, Chuck and Kathy Knippling were married at Immaculate Conception Church, Stephan, South Dakota. On that day, they struck up a partnership that covered almost everything they did for nearly half a century. Most of his life’s work was raising cattle and feed for them.

Chuck taught CCD, became an EMT, and served on the Como Township Board. At St. Placidus Church, he served on the parish council and was a Eucharistic Minister.

Chuck’s family was the light of his life. He was strict but fair and forgave readily. He loved unconditionally, with the biggest heart, and was always ready to help his family succeed. Chuck will forever be remembered for his lighthearted, jokester demeanor; his love and respect for others; and his ability to spin a story.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy, and children: Charley Yost, Gann Valley; Wade (Tara) Yost, Ree Heights; Christina (Wade) Christensen, Wessington Springs; Stacey (Justin) Penrod, Gettysburg; and Rodney (Erin) Yost, Gann Valley; his grandkids: C.J., Bailey, and Abby Yost; Sage, Kendyn, and Kaylor Yost; Quinten, Landen, and Hayes Christensen; Anastasia and Thomas Penrod; and Remington Yost; his siblings: Ardessa (Richie) Moser, Willie (Iona) Yost; and sister-in-law, Norma Yost.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Charlotte Pope, Edwin Yost, Patricia Waters, and Wesley Yost; and his in-laws, Paul and Margaret Knippling.

For those who prefer an option in lieu of flowers, the family will be donating to charities that have played a special role in Chuck’s life.

