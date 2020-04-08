Checkpoint on CRST reservation

In an effort to protect people during the Covid-19 pandemic, checkpoints are set up on the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe reservation border on US 212. The borders are not closed, but checkpoints will help to monitor motorists as part of the CRST emergency response plans.

Out-of-state motorists will not be allowed onto the reservation, except for trucks and vendors delivering supplies for businesses on the reservation, or those providing proof of tribal membership or reservation residency.

The checkpoint is located near the bridge, across the river from Bob’s Resort.

More details are available online through the West River Eagle at www.westrivereagle.com and search checkpoints.