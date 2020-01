April 20 is set aside as Chick Day at Schlachter Lumber in Gettysburg, where folks can meet the birds and make plans to set up their chicken coops. An assortment of bird breeds featuring both egg layers and meat producers will be showcased, along with chickens that can be special ordered.

A new Gettysburg city ordinance now allows chickens in town, so people are invited to learn more about how to raise a few in their own back yard.