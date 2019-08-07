Children’s musical coming to town

The Potter County Library is winding down the summer reading program with a fun musical production on Friday, Aug. 9 at the Gettysburg School commons starting at 10 a.m.

“Ivy + Bean the Musical” is coming to town that day, which is a show produced by Aberdeen’s Storybook Land Theatre. The touring production will be especially fun for the local audience this year because the cast includes Gettysburg High School graduate, Loretta Simon.

The production tells the story of Ivy, a quiet 7-year-old who loves books–especially ones about magical spells, as she aspires to be a witch when she grows up.

Ivy is new to Pancake Court and inadvertently meets Bean, the outgoing neighbor girl who loves to put her ideas into action in hopes that the whole world will know who she is. When the two of them get together, there’s plotting, scheming and laughter at every turn. Join the mischievous second-grade heroines of The New York Times best-selling series as they hatch their exploits onstage in this lively musical. They’ve got worms to catch, spells to cast, and lessons to learn about the challenges and joys of family, friendship and love.

This is the third straight year that Aberdeen ’s Storybook Land Theatre will be touring around northeastern South Dakota. Gettysburg residents are invited to this free, family-friendly musical brought to town through the Potter County Library’s summer reading program.