Chip seal and fog seal work next week in Potter County

The South Dakota Department of Transportation reports that chip seal and fog seal applications will be applied to highways in Potter County next week.

SD Highway 47 – 10 miles, from Highway 212 through Lebanon to east Highway 20 south of Hoven. Approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section is three days. The fog seal will take another day to complete.

US Highway 212 – 9.2 miles, from ½ mile east of Highway 47 just south of Lebanon east to the Faulk County line. Approximate time to complete the chip seal on this section is two days. The fog seal will take another day to complete.

On the two-lane routes receiving a chip seal and a fog seal, traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours.

Loose gravel will be present for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic should travel at 40 mph or the speed limit, whichever is less, during this time frame. The permanent pavement marking is scheduled to be applied within 14 days of completion of the chip and fog seal projects.

The prime contractor is Jensen Rock and Sand, Inc. from Mobridge.

For complete road construction information, visit www.safetravelusa.com or dial 511.