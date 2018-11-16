Christmas Movies is theme for parade

Pull out the holiday lights and get the floats ready for the Chamber of Commerce annual Holiday Parade of Lights. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m., and will be followed by a smoked brisket supper at the Legion hosted by the Gettysburg Volunteer Fire Department. The evening will be topped of by the Firemen’s Ball.

The theme for the parade is Christmas Movies, but anyone who has any idea for an entry, whether it’s a float or a golf cart or just walking through the street is welcome to be part of the fun!