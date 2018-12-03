Christmas on the Prairie Concert

Beautiful music will resound in Hoven’s St. Anthony of Padua “Cathedral on the Prairie” on Sunday, Dec. 2, at 3 p.m. Two large choirs, two accomplished soloists, an engaging narrator, and a 24-piece orchestra will be featured at a grand pre-Christmas concert with the theme “Love’s Pure Light.” This is the 15th year for the concert.

A 56-member All-Faiths Regional Festival Choir, and Northern State University’s 39-member Chamber Singers, are again honored to perform with Conductor Thomas Fortner and the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra (SDSO).

Concert coordinators in Hoven are Noreen Glodt and Colleen Simon. Although Simon has always sung in the All-Faiths Festival Chorus, this is the first year she has helped with concert preparation in the church office. “As a chorus member, it always seemed like the concert details magically came together,” Simon said, adding jovially, “Now, I know it isn’t magic! So many people are busy helping behind the scenes. I have really enjoyed seeing the concert from this side of things.”

Tickets are available by calling St. Anthony’s Rectory at 605-948-2451, Ext. 5, during normal business hours.