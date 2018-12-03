Christmas Tree Extravaganza at museum on Sunday

Sunday afternoon the annual Christmas Tree Extravaganza will be held at the Dakota Sunset Museum in Gettysburg. The event is the kick-off for the annual display of trees throughout the building. Area organizations are decorating trees this week to get ready for Sunday, Dec. 2 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Entertainment will start around 2:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served to guests throughout the afternoon courtesy of the Potter County Historical Association and the Dakota Sunset Museum.

Mrs. Claus will also make a stop to read stories to the youngsters at 3 o’clock that afternoon.

The trees will be located throughout the museum and decorated with a variety of themes. Numerous organizations and church groups from the community participate in this yearly activity. Those wishing to display a tree should contact the museum.

The decorated trees will be on display at the Dakota Sunset Museum throughout the month of December.