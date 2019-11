The annual Christmas Tree Extravaganza at the Dakota Sunset Museum will be held Saturday, Dec. 7 from 2-4 p.m., with entertainment, stories read by Mrs. Claus, and goodies to enjoy while viewing the trees. Contact the museum at 765-9480 to set up a tree to be part of the fun!

Santa will also make a visit to the Potter County Library that morning from 10 a.m. to noon, and the Sacred Heart Church is hosting their Christmas Cookie and Candy Parade at the parish hall from 1-3 p.m.