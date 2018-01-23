Church burglary under investigation

According to Chief David Mogard of the Gettysburg Police Department, a burglary from the Lutheran Church in town is under investigation.

On Thursday night or early Friday of last week, a laptop and an undisclosed amount of cash were taken from the Emanuel Lutheran Church.

Chief Mogard said the incident is currently being investigated, and asks residents to make sure to lock homes and vehicles.

The public is also asked to report anything they notice that may appear strange or out of the ordinary to the Gettysburg Police Department at 765-9600. In case of emergency, dial 911.

-Molly McRoberts