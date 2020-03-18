Churches livestreaming services

Gettysburg churches are planning to livestream services for the near future.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Gettysburg will livestream Mass. Check their website at www.getshc.org for more details.

The United Methodist Church in Gettysburg will livestream their Sunday services. Check Pastor Jeff Adel’s facebook page and the church website www.gettysburgumc.org for more details.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Gettysburg will not have services this week. Services will be posted on their website at www.emmanuellutherangettysburg.com.

Grace Bible Church in Gettysburg will have no services the next two Sundays. Services will be posted on their website at www.gracebiblesd.com.