Churches prepare for socially distanced Easter Sunday services

Gettysburg churches have implemented online ways to bring their congregations together in a time of social distancing.

Holy Week and Easter Sunday are considered the most important of the Christian calendar, and while the coronavirus is keeping people away from their church buildings, it isn’t keeping them from church.

“We all need encouragement,” said Pastor Scott Crook of the Grace Bible Church. With that in mind, he has been posting mid-week connection videos. “Those are a way to let them know God is with us during this time,” he said. They are also doing Sunday school through Zoom, and during Holy Week providing short devotional videos.

Pastor David Otten at Emmanuel Lutheran Church said it is challenging to try to stay in touch without putting anyone at risk. “I have gone back to mailing letters,” he said. While he also emails and texts people to stay in touch, he said that going back to handwritten notes has been a really nice way to let people know they are in his thoughts and prayers.

All the churches are providing Easter Sunday services online at the links provided at left.

Anyone who may be in need of help should contact the local churches. Pastor Otten said there are resources available to help, and each of the pastors can help put people in contact with those services.