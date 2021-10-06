April 9, 1957 - Sept. 26, 2021

Cindy Zweber, 64, of Gettysburg, died Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Gettysburg City Park Picnic Shelter with Pastor David Otten presiding. Burial will take a place in the Gettysburg Cemetery at a later date.

Cynthia Lee Spicer was born April 9, 1957 in Gettysburg, SD to Jerry and Katherine (Donnay) Spicer. Her mom died in February 1969, and then she and her siblings moved in with her aunt and uncle, Roland and Judy Titze. Cindy received her education from Gettysburg High School.

In 1975, Cindy was united in marriage to Edward Zweber at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Gettysburg. Ed joined the military and they moved to Virginia while he was attending M.O.S. Schooling. From there they moved to Ft. Bragg, NC. In January 1979, they welcomed Catherine Margaret “Katie” and in December 1979, Joseph Jr. “Bud”.

Cindy was always a busy bee. She worked hard, having had many jobs. For many years she worked at the Oahe Manor and Redfield State School, however she also held positions at several other local businesses.

In Cindy’s free time, she loved to crochet, research her family tree, and spend time with her family, friends, and grandchildren. Most nights she went cruising with her friends.

Cindy’s life will be cherished by her husband, Ed; children: Katie Zweber, Spearfish and Bud Zweber (Shania Clowers), Hoven; her grandchildren: DJ Long, St. Cloud, FL, Caleb Long, Gettysburg and Corbin Zweber, Hoven; great grandchild, Sebastian Long, St. Cloud, FL; brother, John Spicer; two sisters: Marsha and Cheryl Spicer; close friends: Colette Thompson, Mary Beth (Jason) Johnson, and Michelle Hawkinson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Dennis and Mike Spicer; and one sister, Terri Spicer Maude.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Cindy’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)