April 9, 1957 - Sept. 26, 2021

Cindy Zweber, 64, of Gettysburg died Sept. 26, 2021 at her home.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 10 at the Gettysburg City Park Picnic Shelter with Pastor David Otten presiding. Burial will take a place in the Gettysburg Cemetery at a later date.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Cindy’s arrangements.