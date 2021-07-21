City accepting bids for lease of airport farmland

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

The City of Gettysburg will be accepting sealed bids on:

FARMLAND LEASE BID FOR 93.50 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, LOCATED AT GETTYSBURG CITY AIRPORT

The bids shall be in a sealed envelope marked “Farmland Lease Bid” and be presented to the Gettysburg City Finance Office at 109 East Commercial Avenue, Gettysburg, SD, 57442, by 5:00 p.m. CST, Friday, July 30, 2021.

All bids will be opened at the City Council Meeting on August 2, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. CST.

The City has the right to reject any and all bids. A copy of the Farm Lease Agreement can be obtained at the City Finance Office.

City has the right to limit to small row crops due to the of FAA regulations.

Questions may be directed to the Finance Office at 605-765-2264.

City of Gettysburg

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

