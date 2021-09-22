City accepting bids for surplus highway light poles

Notice for Sealed Bids

of Surplus Property

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Gettysburg, SD will on the 4th day of October 2021, at 7:00 p.m., receive and consider sealed proposals for the following property, in as is condition, which has been declared as surplus:

40’ Metal Light Pole

from Highway 212

The bids must be in a sealed envelope marked “2021 Light Pole Bid” and be presented to the City Finance Office at 109 E Commercial Avenue, Gettysburg, SD no later than 5:00 p.m., October 1, 2021. Bid forms may be picked up at the City Finance Office.

All bids will be opened at the regular meeting of the City Council on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. The City has the right to reject any and all bids.

Questions may be directed to the City Finance Office at 605-765-2264.

City of Gettysburg

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $21.20.

-091621-092321