City accepting paving, patching street bids

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Owner: City of Gettysburg

Owner’s Address:

109 East Commercial Avenue

Gettysburg, SD 57442

605-765-2264

Project: Paving and Patching Streets for 2,000 ton, more or less

Location: City of Gettysburg

Sealed BIDS marked “HOSPITAL STREET PROJECT” for City of Gettysburg will be received by the City Finance Officer, City of Gettysburg, 109 East Commercial Avenue, Gettysburg, South Dakota, 57442 until 4:00PM CST on Monday, February 1, 2021, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud at the 7:00PM CST regular City Council meeting on Monday, February 1, 2020. The City requests the original bid be mailed or hand-delivered to the City of Gettysburg Finance Office. The City has the right to reject any and all bids.

Questions may be directed to the finance office at 605-765-2264.

City of Gettysburg

Sheila K. Schatz

