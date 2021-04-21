City approves hire of maintenance worker

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

April 15, 2021

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in special session on August 15, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Philip Nagel, Michael Fischer, Kelly Archer, and Adam Roseland. Also present was Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer.

Moved by Nagel, Roseland seconded, to go into Executive Session for personnel at 7:05 p.m. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Council reconvened at 7:25 p.m.

Moved by Nagel, Fischer seconded, to hire Darryl Jenkins as a full-time maintenance worker for the City of Gettysburg at a starting wage of $13.00 per hour with a tentative start date no later than April 30, 2021, and after a favorable review in (6) months, he will receive a .50 per hour raise. Also, within the next (6) months, once passing both written and driving tests and obtaining CDL, an additional .50 raise will be received at this time. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Correspondence: None.

Round Table: Pool opening, future maintenance openings, and/or upcoming code enforcement were discussed briefly.

Moved by Archer, Fischer seconded, to adjourn at 7:40 p.m. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Witness

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Published once at the total approximate cost of $15.64

-042221