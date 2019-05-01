City clean-up next week

May 6-10 has be set as city clean-up week.

Items left on the boulevard will be picked up by the city crew. They will haul tree branches away at no charge, provided they are properly placed on the boulevards and cut into six foot lengths. Small tree twigs must be boxed and left on the curb.

The fees will be waived at the rubble site during the clean up week. Residents may haul rubble items to the site during that time. The city crew will also pick up rubble items left on the curb, which basically includes items other than household waste that needs to go to the garbage truck. This city does ask that residents take out their own leaves and garden waste to the landfill.

It is recommended to use paper bags or boxes only if absolutely necessary, and plastic bags cannot be accepted at the rubble site.

The items will only be collected during the work week. The rubble site will be open Monday through Friday from 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting, for residents to haul rubble during clean-up week.

If you have any questions regarding the clean up, contact the City Finance Office at 765-2264. See the ad on page 2 for details.