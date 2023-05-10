City clean-up this week

This week is Gettysburg’s annual clean up week. The rubble site will be open, weather permitting, from 12-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check the sign on the corner of Mannston and the highway.

The City Crew has been working to haul tree branches, free of charge. Remember that they must be properly placed on the boulevards and cut to 8 foot lengths. Twigs must be boxed and items should be placed at the curb.

There will be no rubble site fees during clean up week, except for concrete, demolition debris, asphalt shingles, and agricultural related products. Paper bags or boxes are to be used only if necessary, and plastic bags cannot be accepted at the rubble site.

Also, refrigerators, deep freezes and air conditioners must be tagged before being accepted at the rubble site, and no paint or chemicals are allowed.

If persons have difficulty in getting items to the Rubble Site, please call the city office 605-765-2264 for assistance. -MMcR