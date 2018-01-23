City council appoints new member at January meeting

The Gettysburg city council got the first meeting of the year underway on Monday, Jan. 8 by reading a proclamation in honor of city council member Bryan Hause, who died on Nov. 26. Hause had served as a member of the council for the past four years. The meeting was also used to appoint Adam Roseland as a new member of the council to fill Hause’s term until the election in April.

Emergency manager

Potter County EM Cheryl Sautner gave information to the council provided ordinance suggestions for temporary gatherings and campgrounds. It was thought that the city may already have some of that in place.

City attorney Michael Larson will review the information regarding the suggested ordinance for temporary gatherings, and Sautner said there are about seven other counties doing an ordinance to address it. Larson also asked for an updated ordinance book, and finance officer Daniall Ablott said they are working on a way to transfer the ordinances so they can’t be edited once online.

Sautner also informed the council that the LEOP book, which is the Local Emergency Operation Plan, is being updated this year. The Pre-Mitigation Disaster runs in five year cycles and allows the county and cities to apply for grant money when a disaster hits the state. She added that NECOG, the Northeast

Council of Governments, helps with the process.

She told the council that emergency radios will become obsolete in 2023. In a meeting held on Jan. 4 at the fire hall, it was decided to do an upgrade for the fire department and law enforcement bases, because it will take the five years to get the radios upgraded in the region. They will be ordered for the region and dispersed evenly, which will be more cost effective. They will not furnish portables, and she said most fire departments do not want portables.

Fireman Mike Jager, who was at the council meeting, spoke up saying that without pagers, the fire department will never go anywhere because they will never get a call. Sautner said that unfortunately, too many people are depending on the Code Red system which contacts the emergency personnel via text message on cell phones. Jager said that service doesn’t work, and Sautner agreed.

Council member Fran Van Bockel asked about the radios for the EMTs, and was told by Sautner that the EMT radio costs are $4,700 apiece, and the portables are $2,500 each. She said the bad thing is that they aren’t going to supply radios to the EMTs and the reason is that the ambulance service has access to grants and can get assistance from the hospital.

Sautner told the council the grant money will be used over the next five years, and things may change in that time. She said there had also been talk about doing a fund raiser to help with the cost of the emergency radios. Since base stations and vehicle radios will be furnished for law officers and the fire departments, then they can work on getting them through fund raisers for the EMTs and additional portables if they want. There will be radios for each fire department, fire trucks, and law enforcement vehicles in the county. Sautner was told that the majority of members of the fire departments in the county do not want to carry the portable radios. Both Mayor Wuttke and Jager, who serve on the fire department, said they had never heard that the people on the fire department don’t want the portable radios, and Kelly Archer, who was at the meeting and also served on the fire department, said the portables are good to have when going into a building. Council member Dawn Nagel said she would want it in writing stating the fire fighters don’t want that.

Sautner said there is a new app coming out that is supposed to be better than the phone texting system being used now, and reiterated that she has never cared for the Code Red system. She said that the local system comes out of Mobridge, so it is up to them to send the Code Red alert, and sometimes if they’re too busy, the local emergency crews will not get a Code Red, adding that she has had to call Mobridge a number of time regarding several things.

She also said they will need a code plug for the radios in order to communicate with other counties, and that is being required throughout the state. Sautner said this grant is through Homeland Security. Nagel asked why the EMTs are being segregated from the grant, and Sautner said she did not know, but was told that they can get their own grants, but the radios are not upgradable and will not work with the system in five years.

Finance officer Daniall Ablott said she just received information from Homeland Security about grants specifically for EMTs and will share it with the ambulance service. Sautner said they can only apply for the grant once a year, and it was suggested to contact NECOG to see if they can help or offer suggestions. She said she is pushing to see that the ambulance services are included in the grants, and she will also push for a fund raiser.

Insurance adjustment

Regarding damage to the Simon house located near the city water tower, Mayor Bill Wuttke told Bobby and Jaimie Simon that he had visited with the insurance adjuster three times and he keeps saying he will come to Gettysburg but hasn’t, and the adjuster told the mayor he has gone over it with other adjusters in their office and the city did everything that they should have been able to do, so denied the claim.

Van Bockel then questioned what the city is going to do to help out. Council member Pat Everson questioned why the adjuster can’t come to town to talk to the city about it. Wuttke said the adjuster said unless there are more claims, the decision has been made and there is nothing more.

Bobby Simon addressed the council, saying that he has to pay for the expense of removing and replacing floors and cleaning mold because the water from the water tower ran against his house. Jaimie Simon then said that she understands that insurance companies don’t cover mold, but the cause of it was from the flooding and it is on the side of the house where the water tower leaked, adding that the other side of the house is perfectly clear.

She added that it is making daycare kids sick, so they need to get it resolved, and she has parents who will be contacted and medical bills will be sent to the insurance company because it is starting to affect kids at her in-home daycare. She said there is no more water that comes in, and she talked about how the snow melt and piles drain without a problem, leaving the yard clear. Bobby said that the water came straight out of the water tower and ran against the house. He told the council that he doesn’t understand what else to say, and that he is paying for the cost to fix floors, all because of the city water tower leak. Jaimie said all they are asking is for help with the floors so they can get them done and cleared up for her home business. She said if the council doesn’t want to help, they will have to continue fighting it and go to their lawyer and see what they can do.

Van Bockel asked for the numbers for the cost, and the Simons did not have those figures available.

Everson said when it was happening he saw the water going up against their house, so believed the city has some kind of liability. Van Bockel agreed, and they were reminded that the leak started on a Friday night and ran through the weekend.

Nagel said she didn’t question the part that it happened, but from the legal standpoint that they were told by their insurance agent that the city is not responsible, she was concerned about setting the proper precedent rather than a knee jerk reaction that indicates the city is responsible. She said she feels there are rules and regulations in place for a reason to make sure they are on the right page going forward for the city itself.

Everson again said that the insurance agent should come to the city and talk about the claim and answer their questions. Nagel said that they need to pursue that piece of it, but right now are being told no.

Bobby Simon said the agent came to his house and had a probe that detects moisture. He said all along the wall it detected moisture, but if he got five feet from the wall into the middle of the floor, it didn’t register. He said there was obviously water that came into the house.

Van Bockel asked how they should move forward with this. Attorney Michael Larson said he was told the same thing the mayor was by the insurance agent, which was that the claim was being denied. The agent also said he would be more than happy to come to discuss it, and Larson questioned if they should reach out again or find out a reason why it was denied. Bobby said the agent told him it was denied because the city did everything they could do. Larson asked if the Simons had gone through their homeowners insurance, and was told the Simon’s insurance did not want to move forward until they talked to the city council to see what they would do before getting into more legal fighting. Nagel said the city council can not okay that when the insurance company had denied it and the council needs to follow those processes.

Jaimie said that February will mark one year since the damage happened, and they have waited since the summer and the city can’t get their insurance representative to come to town, and he won’t even talk to the council about it. Nagel said until the Simons go back to their insurance company, further communication with the city’s insurance company is probably not going to happen. Bobby said they will likely put together a whole new quote which will make the house 100 percent again. Jaimie again mentioned more medical bills from the parents of daycare children, and it was left with the Simons being sent back to file a claim with their insurance and let the two agencies work it out.

AT&T lease

The city attorney said he reached out to AT&T and never heard back. The city needs to fill out a form that lets them know a building permit is required for proposed construction work on an antenna on the water tower.

Mayor Wuttke said the problem he has is that the city paid $300,000 to have the water tower painted and now AT&T will go up there welding and bolting things on it. That will be reviewed in more detail when more information is received from them to make potential revisions in the lease.

Executive session

It was requested to go into executive session to discuss the two candidates to fill the vacated spot in the city council from Ward 3.

Council appointment

Nagel motioned that Adam Roseland be appointed to fill the open council position from Ward 3. Nagel thanked both Kelly Archer and Adam Roseland for applying, saying they are both very qualified candidates in that respect. Everson cast the only dissenting vote for the appointment.

Police report

Chief of Police Dave Mogard said in visiting with the county sheriff he learned they did not have gun locks, and asked to surplus two of the city’s gun locks to the county for use in their vehicles. It was approved by council to do so.

He said he is registered for the D.A.R.E. program and will take the final classes in the summer to become an instructor and bring the program into the school.

He reported that the new tasers for the department have arrived and were half the cost of new ones since they are refurbished. He said they are guaranteed and work very nice.

Chief Mogard said he had several complaints about dogs running loose, saying that day alone he had chased six in town. He said it is an issue since people do not realize there is an ordinance about dogs at large and need for tags, so he talked to the paper about putting the information in the Cops Corner as a public service reminder.

He said he has been working with the sheriff’s office and assisted with a search warrant the previous week on a house in the country as part of the drug task force, adding that it is becoming known that they are working hard to get rid of the drugs in town. He plans to meet with the school to go over their safety protocols and lock down procedures so he’s on board with what they are doing, and he will meet with other businesses to review their procedures.

Maintenance

Supervisor Russell Anderson met with the board and said the city of Gregory wanted to buy the zipper equipment from the city for $30,000, which was approved by the council.

He said that for quite awhile they have been talking about a drainage project by the school. It was explained that it is further down from where they have done work before and talked about he cost of the project, hoping that bidding the pipe this time of year will cut $30,000 off that amount. He said they have a $20,000 pledge from the water district which will help with the cost. It was explained that the waterway on the south side of the park would be drained out to the south on the east side of the park. It was asked if the agriculture land of the Williams and Goebels would be flooded to the southwest, but Anderson said that would not happen. He did say the creek is so silted in, and they have a problem there they need to solve, but they need the land owners and lots of paperwork before the city can even begin to do it. Anderson said this project it won’t change that part, and it was also commented that the city limits go out to the airport.

The finance officer said that there were funds in the street budget but they might have to move funds around later in the year. Bids will be let for the drainage project pipes to be opened at the next council meeting.

Small claims

The city has one ambulance claim that they have not been able to collect, along with two water bills due from renters who have left the property. The finance officer asked the council how they wanted to proceed with the rental/water bills, questioning if it would become the responsibility of the landlord, adding there is an ordinance that states it becomes the landlord’s responsibility.

It was decided to send the ambulance claim to collections. The water bills will be sent to the landlords of the property. It was suggested by the city attorney that a reminder be put in the paper to landlords that they are responsible for delinquent water and sewer bills for the tenant who moved out without notice to

the city. The discussion was about the bills accrued prior to moving out, in addition to the $25 penalty per month for not paying the bill. Nagel said the penalty could go to the landlord for not having paid it, but the bill previously accrued should go to the tenant since they used the water. The ordinance will be reviewed and discussed at the next meeting. Both places in question now have new renters, who have registered with the city.

An agreement from a year ago that had not been paid regarding a water bill will move forward to collections.

Development corporation

The Gettysburg Whitlock Bay Development Corporation fourth quarter financials were presented to the council, and coordinator Kara Williams commented that the organization’s checking account is nice, and she hoped they would be starting some projects this year. She said the grant cycle has now opened up and GrowSD is helping her with those. She said the finance officer shared some more information with her, and what they will be working on is the trail, which will be a longer project than first anticipated. They are also looking for funds to help with the park, saying GIA contributed $5,000 and the city also added to that amount, so she is trying to find out if there is money the development corporation can pitch in with that project.

She said that they need to “get back out there,” and with the change in personnel over the past four years, Gettysburg has fallen off the map and there has been no participation in South Dakota promotional materials so they are trying to remedy that and worked on getting the website up and running. She said it has been more challenging than anticipated, but going forward in the coming year the focus will be getting Gettysburg’s name back out there so people know the community is here. She added that the biggest challenge the community is facing is housing, and she asked for input and ideas. She was asked if a survey has been done to determine the specific needs of the community, whether it be ownership or rental. Williams said most of the requests she gets are for rentals. She did tell the council that nearby counties have been able to put up spec houses and sell them.

She asked the council to please let her know if they have any projects they would like to send her way or offer input on ideas for housing. She also talked about the revolving loan fund, saying they have money to loan and if anyone with a new or existing business would need funding, they are available to help them.

EMTs

Van Bockel said she would like to see the EMTs get a raise of $2 per hour, saying they have been at $15 for a long time. Council member Ryan Lake said he was an EMT over 10 years ago and that is what they were paid then. A pay raise to $17 was passed by the council.

Correspondence

The city was given an invoice from Logan Electric for zero dollars after putting in some lights at the city auditorium. Everson said that the project cost amounted to $6,000 which is a significant amount. The city was also asked if chickens are allowed in the city limits. The question was posted on social media along with the ordinance, and Ablott offered some of the comments she received. It was suggested that maybe a change in the ordinance should be done to allow hens only, and another asked if they could have pet mini pigs. No swine or chickens are permitted by the ordinance, but it was suggested to visit with their council members. Nagel informed the group that mini pigs technically are pets and not used for livestock production.

Roundtable

Everson suggested that Logan Electric be acknowledged for the donation, saying it was a big amount for the company.

Nagel addressed a change in policy that was made as far as billing going out when the city had to dig in the streets. Her understanding is that there has been billing coming out of the city office that is not following that policy as stated, and asked that it be put on the agenda to address at the next meeting. She said she thinks they need to go back to consistency in that respect.

Geri Hause thanked the council for the proclamation for her husband, Bryan, saying he took his position on the city council very seriously and he was happy to be part of the committees that worked on the streets and parks. She added that with the city’s continued efforts, they will move forward and do the best for the city of Gettysburg and its taxpayers.

The meeting was adjourned. The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 5. The minutes of the meeting are published in the Jan. 18 edition of the News. They are also available online at www.pottercountynews.com and www.sdpublicnotices.com

-Molly McRoberts