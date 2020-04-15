City council conducts business during online meeting

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

April 6, 2020

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in regular session (via ZOOM) on April 6, 2020, at 7:00PM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Philip Nagel, Brad Frost, Fran VanBockel, Dawn Nagel, Kelly Archer, and Adam Roseland. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Shiann Haupert, Police Officer, Russell Anderson, Maintenance Supervisor, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, Kara Williams, Economic Development, Michael Larson, City Attorney, Steven Zuber, EMT/Ambulance Director, Mike Jager, Joshua Zweber, Molly McRoberts, Dayle Sundberg, Connie Belford, Nichole Archer, Sandy Hagny, Melissa Wigart, and (3) unidentified callers.

Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to approve the minutes of the March 2, 2020 regular council meeting. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by VanBockel, Frost seconded, to approve the minutes of both the March 25 and March 26, 2020 special meetings (via ZOOM). All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by P. Nagel, D. Nagel seconded, to approve the minutes of the March 16 – March 19, 2020 Local Board of Equalization meetings (via conference call). All members present voted with Roseland abstaining from vote and roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, and Archer – Aye. Motion carried.

VOUCHERS PAYABLE

Payroll Expense by Department:

Airport, $1,199.60; Ambulance, $3,603.55; Council, $0.00; Finance Office, $3,184.13; Mayor, $0.00; Parks, $974.05; Police, $7,452.10; Rubble Site, $396.46; Sewer, $3,197.7; Snow Removal, $0.00; Streets, $6,858.48; Swimming Pool, $1,277.79; Water, $4,453.66; West Nile, $0.00.

Total Payroll Expense

by Department $32,597.57

Net Payroll $22,939.63

Aflac, Insurance, $517.67; American Legal Publishing, 35% Ordinance Codification Pymt., $1,868.13; Anderson, Russell, Reimbursement – District 7 Mtg., $23.00; Avera Health Plans, Health Ins., $8,743.30; Avera/DASFlex, Flex Plan, $337.37; Bank of the West, Sales Tax & Payroll Taxes, $7,477.97; Brookings Area CPR, Alignment Fee, $40.00; Cam-Wal Electric Co-Op, Lights, $22.00; Child Support Services, Payroll Deduction, $568.00; City of Gettysburg, Water Dep. Applied to Cust. Out. Ambulance, $80.97; City of Gettysburg, Water Dep. Applied to Outstanding Utility, $100.00; Colonial Research, Pool & Sewer Supplies, $2,412.34; Conradie, Susanne, Reimbursement – District 7 Mtg., $23.00; Dakota Farm & Ranch Supplies, Streets, Police, Pool, Snow & Ambulance Supplies, $1,140.7;

Dean’s Repair, Police Repairs/Maintenance, $191.29; Decker Repair & Welding, Streets Supplies, $367.25; Economic Development, 1st Qtr. Stipend, $5,000.00; Ellwanger, Eric, Police Bldg., $128.00; Emergency Medical Products, Ambulance Supplies, $551.92; Freidel, Wendy, Water Deposit Refund, $100.00; Frost, Don & Cindy, Refund Ambulance Overpayment, $25.00; Gas-n-Goodies, Police Car Washes, $56.00; Gettysburg Collision Ctr., Streets Repairs/Maintenance, $970.05; Gettysburg Development Corp., BBB Taxes, $2,381.01; Great Western Bank, Police & Finance Office Supplies, $160.78; Hanley, Elaine, Water Deposit Refund, $100.00; Haupert, Shiann, Travel/Conference, $11.31; Heartland Payment Systems, CC Fees, $89.79;

Heartland Waste Mgmt., Inc., Garbage, $5,867.76; In Stitches, Police Supplies, $56.00; John Deere Financial, Sewer Supplies, $43.94; Kaylei’s Liquor Store & More, Police Supplies, $35.10; KLJ Engineering, Airport Prof. Svs., $3,302.69; Keep It Safe, Computer Backups, $160.00; Langer, Jake, Water Deposit Refund, $19.03; Larson, Michael, Attorney Fees, $1,020.00; Lemler, Dane, Water Deposit Refund, $100.00; Logan Electric, Streets Supplies/Oxygen Tank Refill, $39.41; Logan, Haley, Travel & Conference, $278.30; Marco, Copier Lease, $138.25; McLeod’s Printing & Supply, Election Supplies, $296.32; Menard’s, Streets Supplies, $497.81; Merchant’s Bank Equip. Finance, Equip. Lease Pymt., $31,682.69; Mid Dakota Rural Water Systems, Water Usage, $14,584.25;

Midway Parts, Streets & Sewer Supplies, $197.34; Mogard, Dave, Police Supplies, $371.63; Montana Dakota Utilities, Gas, Electric and Lighting, $6,743.31; New Creations, Police & Finance Office Supplies, $60.48; Northwest Pipe Fittings, Inc., Water & Pool Supplies, $1,566.62; Potter County News, Finance Office, Pool, Ambulance & Election Publications, $872.16; Praxair, Ambulance Oxygen, $184.23; Principal Financial Group, Life Insurance, $80.34; Schatz Electric, Inc., Airport Repairs/Maintenance, $96.00; Schatz, Sheila, Reimbursement – District 7 Mtg., $23.00; Schlachter Lumber, Police, Ambulance, Streets, & Airport Supplies, $2,022.17; SD Dept. of Revenue, Water Testing Fees, $30.00; SD Governmental Finance Office, Travel & Conference, $150.00;

SD Human Resource Assoc., Travel & Conference, $100.00; SD Retirement Systems, Retirement, $3,902.66; Servall, Rugs, $232.95; Standard Ins. Co., Monthly Dental & Vision Ins. – ACH, $218.96; South Dakota One Call, Water Locate Fees, $1.05; Stryker, 2nd Yr. of 4-Yr Lifepak Maintenance Agreement, $912.00; True Value, Police & Streets Supplies, $447.85; US Postal Service, Water Bills Postage, $165.48; Vandervorst, Amanda, Water Deposit Refund, $100.00; Venture Communications, Telephone/Fax/Internet, $894.21; Verizon Wireless, Streets & Police Phones, $363.25; Wager, Shane, Monthly IT Retainer, $120.00; WEX Bank, Fuel, $517.67; Wuttke, Bill, Reimbursement – District 7 Mtg., $23.00; Zuber Refrigeration, Police Bldg., $221.99.

TOTAL CHECKS $135,166.38

Moved by VanBockel, P. Nagel seconded, to approve the vouchers payable. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Bid Opening of 2020 Ambulance Bid: Only one bid was received for a 2021 Ford E450 Cutaway Type 3 Chassis Road Rescue Ultramedic Ambulance from Everest Emergency Vehicles, Inc., out of St. Paul, Minnesota, with a bid price of $181,150.000 and an Additional/Options ($1,500.00 Power Load removal and transfer; $1,000.00 Radio & Monitor removal and transfer; $3,100.00 Herd Grille Guard & Installation; and $3,500.00 Graphics as an “allowance”)price of $9,100.00 giving a grand total of $190,250.00. Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, to accept the 2020 Ambulance Bid from Everest Emergency Vehicles, Inc., for a total of $190,250.00. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Appointment: Mike Jager asked for approval to appeal to the County for an abatement on OL 2, 3, 4 & 5 EXC the S800’ of said OLS Brower’s Outlots Gettysburg for the 5-year fixed tax rate error. Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, to approve the appeal on abatement for Mike Jager to the County. All members present voted with Roseland abstaining from voting and roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, and Archer – Aye. Motion carried.

Steven Zuber, EMT/Ambulance Director gave an update on ambulance procedures and COVID-19. Zuber informed that several items have been purchased via donation money the ambulance service has received: a UV disinfection light for the ambulance to make sure no spots are missed when cleaning; another Ipad for the second ambulance to use for charting; (3) Pieper respiration systems; a C-Pap for each ambulance, wherein training will occur as soon as they are able to train; and more tyvek protective suits are being worked on. Zuber also purchased some N95 respirators from our local stores which the City will cover the cost. Zuber explained he has been doing weekly COVID-19 briefings with the State and is in good communication with the local hospital.

Zuber informed the Council that the water heater at the Fire Hall has a slow leak in the top of it and is not repairable. Zuber Refrigeration gave a quote on both a 6-Year Warranty and a Lifetime Warranty 40 gallon electric water heater they have available. Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, to purchase the Lifetime Warranty 40-gallon electric water heater at a cost of $1,027.00 listed on the quote from Zuber Refrigeration. Discussion. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

P. Nagel gave an update on the Emergency Mitigation Plan NECOG has put together for Potter County. A draft will be posted on our city website (cityofgettysburgsd.com) for the next 32 days for the option of the public to review and report any concerns they may have. The State and FEMA will have 45 days to review this plan. After such timeframe and review, if there are no appeals or objections, the Council will then vote to put this plan into place. For Gettysburg, this plan consists of being able to deem the city auditorium as an emergency storm shelter. Once South Dakota has declared to be in an emergency situation, the City will be able to apply for funds through City, State and FEMA to upgrade and convert the city auditorium to be an emergency storm shelter. Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, to approve posting the draft Emergency Mitigation Plan on the City website for the public to view. Discussion. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Archer stated concern wherein he had heard the Senior Center was still allowing people to gather to eat in. Discussion was had and it was decided that Chief Mogard needed to check in with them making sure they are aware of the Resolution 2020-3-25 as well as our current ordinance in place. The Senior Center should be able to continue doing meal pickup and/or delivery but should not be allowing dining in. Chief Mogard informed he will stop in and check on them Tuesday morning informing them of the resolution and/or ordinance in place so they may forward the same information to their upper management.

The State has acted through House Bill 1298 that was passed stating “Notwithstanding any other provision of law, any election scheduled to be held from April 14, 2020, through May 26, 2020, shall be postponed in the interest of public health and safety. Any candidate deadline associated with the original election date shall remain in place. The members of the governing body of the political subdivision holding the election shall choose any Tuesday in June 2020 as the alternate election date.” Moved by P. Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to move our Municipal Ward 2 election to Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM at the City Finance Office at 109 E Commercial Avenue, Gettysburg. Discussion. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried. Notice of Registration will be extended to May 18, 2020, and Notice of Registration as well as the Notice of Election will be published in the local newspaper. Schatz did publish the Notice of Postponement in last week’s paper. Further discussion was had regarding probable increase of absentee voting. A mass mail out of absentee vote applications to all registered voters of Ward 2 was suggested by Schatz. Moved by Roseland, VanBockel seconded to do a mass mail out of absentee vote applications to every registered voter in Ward 2, including a postage-paid envelope inside to return the application by mail; and for every application that is received back in, to mail out a ballot again including a postage-paid envelope to return the ballot by mail. Discussion. Roseland amends his original motion to not include postage-paid envelopes in the mailouts. VanBockel rescinds her second of so moved motion. Discussion. Archer seconded Roseland’s amended motion. All members present voted with D. Nagel abstaining from voting with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Nay, VanBockel – Nay, Archer Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried. Schatz asked Council’s thoughts on a start date of the absentee vote application mass mailout. Discussion was had. Moved by P. Nagel, Roseland seconded to start the mass mailout of absentee vote applications to all registered voters in Ward 2 on May 1, 2020. Discussion. All members present voted with D. Nagel abstaining from voting and roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Nay, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Wuttke explained with our current Health Officer, Robert Scheckler, resigning in April, he would like to appoint Tauscha Kraft, Director of Nursing of the hospital, and would ask for a motion to do so. Moved by P. Nagel, Roseland seconded, to approve appointment of Tauscha Kraft, Director of Nursing, as the new Health Officer. Discussion. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Discussion was had regarding possibly putting City Attorney, Michael Larson, on retainer and ask that he attend all council meetings. P. Nagel formally invites Attorney Larson to attend all council meetings but for each meeting he is able to attend, he will continue to bill the City his regular hourly rate.

Mogard gave police report. Mogard had discussion with ambulance crew and current Health Officer, Robert Scheckler, regarding how police responding to medical calls should be handled with the COVID-19 pandemic. It was decided that police would respond to the scene, but unless it was a possible life/death situation, would remain at the scene without going in until the ambulance service was on the scene and requested police help.

Mogard informed he would like to look in to possibly getting a drone for the City if a grant could be applied for. A drone would be able to help with searching for missing persons, in rescue missions, and in dealing with a possible active shooter. It would also aid the police in suicide investigations, searching for escaped suspects, accidents, crime scenes, and building searches. It could also aid the fire department in checking for fire flare-ups and/or hot spots and could enter into a smoke filled building. Discussion was had regarding cost to purchase, cost to become qualified to fly the drone, etc. Moved by P. Nagel, D. Nagel seconded, to approve Mogard to research into cost of a drone and available grants for same. Discussion. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried. Roseland stated if the purchase of and/or training on a drone becomes a reality, in pursuing this, a well thought out policy on drone use will need to be added to the police manual which is still in the process of being put together and brought forward for approval. Frost also informed that the actual cost in being trained to become qualified to fly a drone and cost for liability of same will need to be researched and discussed, as well.

Mogard stated both himself and Officer Haupert will be doing some further training over the next week or two which will qualify for their continuing ed.

There was one fuel bid from Agtegra for the following: Unleaded 10% Ethanol FTE $1.475, Ruby Fieldmaster at $1.73, and Jet-A at $1.86. Moved by VanBockel, Frost seconded, to accept the fuel bid from Agtegra. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson gave maintenance report. Anderson asked for a motion to advertise bid for the airport AWOS system. Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, to approve advertising bid for airport AWOS system. Discussion. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson informed that our mixing system on the water tower is 40+ years old and has outlived its life expectancy. He is looking into purchasing a pump that goes on the bottom of the water tower and circulates the water that way. It runs year-round and it will help the water quality through the summer and will keep it ice free in the winter. Turnkey operation cost of said pump system is $21,635.00. The funds are available in the current water budget but will need to be properly appropriated at the end of the year. Moved by Roseland, Frost seconded, to approve purchase of water tower pump in the amount of $21,635.00. Discussion. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson had no further update on the 212 Highway project at this time. Discussion was had regarding the timeframe of a crew coming in this summer to create the detour for said project depending on what the COVID-19 situation is at the time. Anderson informed the crew would not come in until mid to late August and would only be in the area for a couple of days.

Anderson explained the 2019 Drinking Water Report is available and asked for a motion to advertise in local paper that the report will be available to view at the City office. Moved by Roseland, VanBockel seconded, to approve advertising that the 2019 Drinking Water Report is available at the City office, on the City website and the City Facebook page for public viewing. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson informed a couple months ago our City properties were inspected by our SDPAA representative. A letter has been received with certain recommendations and Schatz has given such information to the proper individuals who will need to follow through on such recommendations.

Moved by D. Nagel, Frost seconded, to approve advertising for two weeks the date of Spring Clean-Up to be May 11-15, 2020. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson asked the Council’s thoughts/recommendations regarding the swimming pool. Wuttke suggested having the pool committee meet to discuss options and the decision can be brought back to the regular council meeting for discussion in May. Schatz did reach out to Red Cross to see what their criteria is at the current time. The Red Cross representative explained that if the City were to hire at this time, with the understanding that the season could be a short one with a late start and/or could possibly not open at all due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that the “new” lifeguards needing training could at least get the on-line portion of the training completed while waiting to see what happens regarding the live training. The same stands true for lifeguards the City has previously hired who have gone through training and only need to renew this year. For previously trained lifeguards needing a renewal only, there is a 90-day extension that may be signed and turned in regarding their lifeguard training for employment. The pool committee will be meeting soon and further discussion will be had at May meeting.

Anderson informed that our previous seasonal rubble site manager has resigned. He asked for a motion to advertise for the seasonal rubble site manager position opening. Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, to approve advertising for a seasonal rubble site manager and to keep advertisement “open until filled”. Discussion. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried. Moved by VanBockel, D. Nagel seconded, to approve advertising the date of opening for the rubble site to be April 15, 2020, weather permitting, along with hours of operation. Discussion. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz explained that the office has had a few inquiries of how the break-ups in the road due to softness from excess water and heavy equipment from the new hospital build are being handled and question if the road in that area will be redone once the new hospital project is complete. Anderson informed it has been a joint effort and they are trying to keep areas filled in the best they can and the road will be reground completely and a new mat put on once the entire hospital project is complete.

D. Nagel asked Anderson how maintenance projects are coming along with the police building, signage throughout town, crosswalks, etc. Anderson stated they have been working on finishing the police building and the outside projects will be taken care of once the weather dries up more.

Schatz gave finance office report. Moved by Archer, Frost seconded, to accept ambulance write-offs in the amount of $1,315.58. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz asked for a motion approving (3) water deposit refunds. Moved by Archer, Frost seconded, to approve (3) water deposit refunds in the amount of $100.00 each. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz informed that as of right now the Human Resource and Finance Officer classes are still on track to take place in Aberdeen, SD June 9-12, 2020. She asked for a motion granting permission to attend and to advertise the City office will be closed June 9-12, 2020, for said classes wherein water bills will be due June 15 instead of June 10. Moved by D. Nagel, P. Nagel seconded, to approve Schatz and Conradie to attend Human Resource and Finance Officer school with City office being closed during that time, June 9-12, 2020, and water bills will be due June 15. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz updated the year-end report is due May 1, 2020 and is being worked on and coming along nicely.

Schatz asked for a motion approving signing of document received from Principal Ins. Moved by Archer, D. Nagel seconded, to approve signing of form with Principal Ins. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

There were no permits for approval.

No Executive Session was held. P. Nagel asked how Executive Session will be handled for future meetings when they are being held via ZOOM. Schatz will research this with SDML and report back.

Public Comment: Josh Zweber updated he is continuing what training he is able to for the Police Academy from home. They are approximately one week behind and are doing on-line training, currently, until the live training can be performed. Things are constantly changing and updates are coming in daily.

Correspondence: Schatz informed several items were included in council member’s packets: Airport Fuel Reports; email from Yvonne Taylor of SDML regarding sending a letter to Governor; Economic Development’s 1st quarter financials; miscellaneous COVID-19 information and current Bills that have been passed due to the pandemic.

Round Table: P. Nagel wanted to say a big Thank-You to Officer Haupert and Bill VanderVorst for lining up the first responder parade last Saturday. He thought it was a pretty terrific idea and thought both the first responders and the community enjoyed it equally. D. Nagel wanted to say Thank-You to everyone within the City for all they are doing with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic. We know it is a very trying time and are thankful for all that is being done to keep our community safe. Archer wanted to reiterate for everyone to please stay safe. Mogard informed that he has had a couple of concerned citizen complaints in seeing some social gatherings happening at personal properties that worried them. K. Williams stated she continues to get more information every day regarding assistance for small businesses. If anyone is interested in what information she has received at the Economic Development office, they may get in contact with her.

Moved by D. Nagel, Roseland seconded, to adjourn at 8:50PM. All members present voted with roll call as follows: P. Nagel – Aye, Frost – Aye, VanBockel – Aye, D. Nagel – Aye, Archer – Aye, and Roseland – Aye. Motion carried.

Witness:

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

