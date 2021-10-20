City council discusses redistricting of wards

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

October 4, 2021

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in regular session on October 4, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the City Finance Office in Gettysburg, SD and via ZOOM. Those, present, were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Philip Nagel, Michael Fischer, Fran VanBockel, Eric Ellwanger, Kelly Archer, and Seth Warner. Also, present, were Shiann Haupert, Police Officer, Greg Gerber, Maintenance, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, Kara Williams, Economic Development, Steven Zuber, EMT Director, Shane Wager, IT, Michael Larson, City Attorney (ZOOM), and a few public participants (via ZOOM).

Moved by Ellwanger, Nagel seconded, to amend and approve the October 4, 2021, proposed agenda to include moving the approval of vouchers payable until after Executive Session and to include the building permit of Kenny Johnson. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Fischer, VanBockel seconded, to approve the minutes of the September 27, 2021, special council meeting with (1) correction:

In the “round table discussion”, the date of the 140th Anniversary Celebration meeting was typed as October 29 of 2021 and should have been September 29 of 2021. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

VOUCHERS PAYABLE

Payroll Expense by Department:

Airport $1,708.08

Ambulance $6,446.49

Finance Office $2,814.36

Parks $1,320.54

Police $8,225.16

Rubble Site $1,711.90

Sewer $2,504.19

Streets $5,591.78

Swimming Pool $720.00

Water $5,939.78

Total Payroll Expense

y Department $36,982.28

Net Payroll $26,642.75

Aflac Aflac Insurance $917.29

Arnold Pool Co. Pool Supplies $2,070.00

Avera Careflight Annual Renewals $343.00

Avera/DASFlex Health Flex Plan $46.55

Avera Health Plans Health Ins. $9,775.47

Avera Missouri River Medical Ctr. Nurse Runs $5,350.00

Bank of the West Payroll Taxes & Sales Tax $8,410.30

Cahill Bauer & Associates Prof. Svs. – 2020 Audit $1,800.00

Cam-Wal Electric Co-Op Airport Lighting $22.50

Century Business Products Prof. Svs. – Police Monthly Copier Fee $22.50

Child Support Services Payroll Deduction $401.00

City of Gettysburg Petty Cash $63.71

Dakota Farm & Ranch Supply, Inc. Streets, Police, Sewer, Parks, Fire Dept., $621.06

& Water Supplies

Dean’s Repair Police Repairs/Maintenance $431.35

Decker Repairs & Welding Sewer & Water Repairs/Maintenance $40.00

Digital-Ally Capture Truth Police Supplies $75.00

Dollar General Finance Office & Streets Supplies $138.10

Economic Development 3rd Qtr. Stipend $5,000.00

Gas-n-Goodies Police Car Washes & Finance Office Supplies $113.38

Gettysburg Development Corp. BBB Taxes $504.47

Great Western Bank Finance Office, Police, & Streets Supplies $ 363.60

Heartland Payment Systems Airport Fuel CC Fees $96.30

Heartland Waste Mgmt., Inc. Garbage $6,251.04

John Deere Financial Sewer Supplies $373.67

Johnson, Kenny Prof. Svs. – Skunk Removal $350.00

Keep It Safe Computer Backups $160.00

KLJ Engineering, Inc. Prof. Svs. – Airport Project $1,117.91

Logan Electric Ambulance & Firehall Repairs/Maintenance & Lighting Supplies $8,408.55

Marco Copier Lease $215.78

Michael Todd & Co. Street Supplies $132.46

Mid Dakota Rural Water System Water Usage $16,809.55

Midway Parts Water, Streets, Police, & Airport Supplies $442.61

Montana Dakota Utilities Gas & Electric $3,899.85

New Creations Finance Office & Airport Supplies $155.70

Northwest Pipe Fittings Water Supplies $270.26

PCC Ambulance Billing Service Prof. Svs. – Ambulance Billing $191.18

Potter County News Finance Office, Council, Code Enforcement, Streets, & Police Publications $554.07

Praxair Ambulance Oxygen $215.25

Principal Financial Group Life Insurance $86.62

Sanford health Pathology Clinic Refund on SIDS Class – Cancelled ($25.00)

Schatz, Sheila Finance Office Supplies Reimbursement $63.34

Schlachter Lumber, Inc. Parks & Water Supplies $152.50

SD Dept. of Revenue Water Testing $211.00

SD One Calls One Calls $33.60

SD Retirement Systems Retirement $4,130.06

Servall Rugs $233.24

Standard Ins. Co. Monthly Dental & Vision Ins. – ACH $424.04

Tanguilig, Edmar Water Deposit Refund $100.00

Titan Machinery Streets Repairs/Maintenance $362.50

True Value Streets, Water, Animal Control, Parks, Airport, & Pool Supplies $872.88

US Postmaster Water Bills $179.32

Venture Communications Telephone/Fax/Internet $875.77

Verizon Wireless Maintenance & Police Cell Phones $254.76

Wager, Shane Monthly IT Retainer $180.00

WEX Bank Fuel $390.22

TOTAL CHECKS $111,321.06

Mayor Wuttke opened and read aloud (2) sealed bids that were received on the “2021 Light Pole Bid”: Logan Electric at $75.00 per pole, wanting all poles available; and Dusty Wager at $133.00 per pole, wanting approximately 30 poles. Moved by Nagel, Fischer seconded, to approve the high bid of Dusty Wager at $133.00 per pole. Gerber stated there are 31 poles available and the City will be keeping (3). Schatz will contact the two bidders. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appointment:

Steven Zuber, EMT Director

Zuber gave ambulance report. Zuber asked if gravel could be filled in on North Ellsworth (West side of the Fire Hall). There is about a ½ block area with many potholes that need filled in. Gerber said it will be taken care of. Zuber stated between ambulance funds and City funds splitting the cost, a new television was purchased for the Fire Hall to replace the older projector. Zuber informed the carpet tile has been installed in the office for the ambulance at the Fire Hall and looks very nice. Zuber asked if the older washer/dryer set at the Fire Hall could be approved as surplus.

Zuber explained that after installing the new boiler at the Fire Hall, it was discovered that only (1) of the (3) existing panels is powered by the Generac generator, so the siren and all the vehicle drops would not have any power if the power was to go out. Zuber spoke with Schatz Electric, the Generac generator dealer, regarding upgrading the transfer switch to cover all equipment that needs to be able to run with a power outage when the generator kicks in. With cost being under $25,000, the work did not have to be put out for bids.

Zuber encouraged everyone to stop in and see the new cabinets that were installed in the Fire Hall.

Schatz stated Gerber will also have a list of items from the city shop he would like approved as surplus, so it was decided to table all items for surplus until the November 1, 2021, council meeting.

Appointment: Shane Wager – IT

Discussion was had regarding the current office computer backup system in place and cybersecurity insurance the City has with SDPAA. The current system has had problems and not backing up properly. Wager did research and would like to switch the current computer backup system with a different company as well as do a local backup of our own. Wager would like to go with MSP 360 for outside backup storage as well as do a local backup of our own. Moved by VanBockel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve Wager to go ahead with moving the office backup system to MSP 360 as well as do a local backup of our own. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Nagel asked that Wager have Maria as point of contact since her position handles this area.

Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve the Petition and Affidavit to Vacate West Street and Petition and Affidavit to Vacate a Portion of North Street which would allow better access to the new Highway Shop which is being built on the west side of Block 46. Discussion. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Neumayr & Smith drew up the petitions and affidavits and the originals will be given back to their office so they can be filed and recorded at the courthouse.

Archer asked where Attorney Larson is at with the alleyway vacates that were approved by Council several months ago. Discussion. Attorney Larson will try to have these taken care of by November council meeting.

Fischer gave an update on the 2022 Cabela’s Masters Walley Circuit Fishing Tournament which the Potter County Sportsman’s Club will be hosting in August of 2022.

Discussion was had regarding the Mid Dakota Rural Water Municipal-at-Large Director position nomination and upcoming election. Mayor Wuttke was previously appointed as the City’s representative for Mid Dakota Rural Water. Moved by Fischer, VanBockel seconded, to have Mayor Wuttke, as the City’s representative, place the City’s vote at the board election for Russell Anderson, who City of Gettysburg nominated for the Municipal-at-Large Director on the board of the Mid Dakota Rural Water. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

The meeting was open to the public for the renewal of Liquor Licenses to operate within the City of Gettysburg for 2021-2022:

• City of Gettysburg

Stan’s

Package (off-sale) Liquor

• City of Gettysburg

Kaylei’s Liquor Store & More, LLC

Package (off-sale) Liquor

• City of Gettysburg

Kaylei’s Liquor Store & More, LLC

Retail (on-sale) Liquor

• City of Gettysburg

Gettysburg Country Club

Retail (on-sale) Liquor

• City of Gettysburg

Mug’s Bar & Grill

Retail (on-sale) Liquor

• City of Gettysburg

American Legion

Retail (on-sale) Liquor

• City of Gettysburg

Gettysburg Flowers/ Coffee Bean

Retail (on-off sale) Wine & Cider

• City of Gettysburg

Dollar General

Retail (on-off sale) Wine & Cider

Moved by Fischer, VanBockel seconded, to approve the renewal of these liquor licenses for 2021-2022. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Fischer announced there will be a meeting to discuss the possibility of a new pool for the city and ideas. The meeting will be held at the auditorium on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 7:00PM and Fischer hopes to see great public attendance and hear all input on ideas. The DJ Fischer Foundation will be present to run the meeting. Fischer will look in to possibly having the meeting broadcast via ZOOM or Facebook Live, as well.

Short discussion was had on information that has come out regarding the possibility of legalizing marijuana in South Dakota.

Discussion was had regarding the possibility of the resort communities being able to have access of using the City’s rubble site a couple of weeks out of each summer or spring in which the city would determine the timeframe this would be allowed. Research will be done and further discussion will be had at a future meeting.

Nagel discussed the process of possibly redistricting the City’s wards which can be done every 10 years. It was determined that currently Ward 1 and Ward 2 have the biggest spread which need some adjustments. Moved by Nagel, Fischer seconded, pending State authorization, to approve redistricting of City wards from Ward 1 to Ward 2 by moving the northwest boundary of Ward 2, 2 blocks to the west, so the boundary is on the corner of Blaine and Ellsworth (1051 and 1052 on map NECOG provided). All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz asked for a motion approving the On-Sale Liquor Operating Agreement between the City of Gettysburg and Kaylei’s Liquor Store & More, LLC, for the Retail (on-sale) Liquor license. Moved by Ellwanger, Fischer seconded, to approve the On-Sale Liquor Agreement between the City of Gettysburg and Kaylei’s Liquor Store & More, LLC, Retail (on-sale) Liquor license. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Officer Haupert gave police report.

Schatz stated that Mogard asked for quotes regarding a possible generator being purchased to run power for both the police building and auditorium for the purpose of being used as a storm shelter, if needed, and he would try and apply for a grant on same. One quote was received and Mogard will now be applying for a possible grant on same. With work being under $25,000, did not have to go out for bids.

There was one fuel bid from Agtegra for the following: Unleaded 10% Ethanol FTE at $2.875, Ruby Fieldmaster at $2.79, #1 Ruby Fieldmaster $3.14, Aviation Gas at $4.434, and Jet-A at $2.75. Moved by Fischer, Warner seconded, to accept the fuel bid from Agtegra. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Gerber gave maintenance report.

Gerber stated that Jeff Burns, who handles the rubble site’s recycling, when needed, will be coming in 1-2 weeks to take care of this. Gerber informed there is a lot of mowing and trimming being done again since the rain has come. Gerber discussed an emergency repair to a water leak on East Blaine that had to be handled over the weekend. A part of the new road had to be torn up in that area to get the repair handled but will be patched in the future. Discussion was had about concrete crushing at Rubble Site. Greg stated that Brad Saltsman asked if city maintenance could grind Garfield for the county so they could get this road done yet this year. Gerber stated he would talk to council. An hourly rate for work being done and teeth being replaced were discussed. Maintenance believes they can get this done unless a snowstorm would hit in which they would then need to pull off to handle snow for the city.

Discussion was had about the AWOS III System at the airport. It was explained there needs to be a 120’ radius around the AWOS III System cage currently in place wherein there can be no crop vegetation. Poles will need to be placed around that perimeter which maintenance will be taking care of. Discussion was had regarding interest in a NADIN system at the airport. Council did not see any need for a NADIN system at this time.

Schatz asked for a motion approving Contractor Payment Request #3 and final on AWOS III System project in the amount of $20,947.04. Moved by VanBockel, Fischer seconded, to approve Contractor Payment Request #3 and final payment to Efraimson Electric on the AWOS III System project in the amount of $20,947.04. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz stated there is an Extended Warranty and Maintenance Contract cost with the AWOS III System project in the amount of $61,460.00 which is due every (5) years. Most of that cost has already been paid this year but the amount of $6,146.00 remains due. Moved by VanBockel, Warner seconded, to approve the final payment in the amount of $6,146.00 for the 5-year Extended Warranty and Maintenance contract for the AWOS III System project. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Discussion was had that at least $12,000 should be budgeted toward this every year in order to make that payment at the time it is due every (5) years.

Schatz stated the full-time maintenance worker opening ad will continue to run in local paper until position is filled. Timeframe of interviews needs to be discussed for all possible applicants.

Discussion was had regarding the ARPA funding received to-date and the report needing to be written and turned in for approval on use of funds toward water and sewer.

Discussion was had regarding Mid Dakota Rural Water demand charge increase becoming effective in January of 2022. Schatz also stated that for some reason, the $20 late fee assessed the 21st day of the month for unpaid water bills did not get included in the wording as it was prior to when the ordinance codification took place and needs to be put back in properly. Moved by Fischer, Ellwanger seconded, to approve raising the basic water fee for the City of Gettysburg by $1 per year for a period of (5) consecutive years which would become effective January 1, 2022, and to get the proper wording regarding the $20 late fee which is assessed the 21st day of the month for unpaid water bills incorporated back into the ordinance as it is amended. All members present voted

Aye with VanBockel voting Nay. Motion carried. First reading will be done at the November 1, 2021, regular council meeting.

Schatz gave finance officer report. Schatz stated the 2020 audit report was accepted and published in local newspaper.

Moved by Archer, Ellwanger seconded, to approve ambulance write-offs in the amount of $3,369.55 pending verification of the two Wellmark amounts totaling $18.00. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz asked for a motion approving (1) water deposit refund in the amount of $100. Moved by Ellwanger, Fischer seconded, to approve (1) water deposit refund in the amount of $100. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Discussion was had regarding the 2022 optional employee medical flex plan. Moved by Fischer, VanBockel seconded, to approve the employee medical flex plan. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Code enforcement will be discussed in legal in Executive Session.

Schatz informed the SDPAA Insurance renewal has been filled out in full and returned to SDPAA for underwriting. Once the final invoice is mailed to the city, a motion to approve will be discussed at that time.

Nagel asked to go back to the discussion of the redistricting motion he made earlier as would like to amend the wording to simplify the motion. Moved by Nagel, Fischer seconded, to amend the prior motion made from: “pending State authorization, to approve redistricting of city wards from Ward 1 to Ward 2 by moving the northwest boundary of Ward 2, 2 blocks to the west, so the boundary is on the corner of Blaine and Ellsworth (1051 and 1052 on map NECOG provided)” to say “ to approve redistricting of city wards by adding #1051 and #1052 from Ward 1 over into Ward 2, from the maps NECOG sent, pending State authorization.” All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Discussion was had regarding the information provided on SD Office of Emergency Management Mitigation Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO): BRIC FY21. Further discussion will be had on this subject at a future meeting.

Moved by Fischer, VanBockel, seconded, to approve the following permits:

• Building Permits:

Seth Warner – 800 E Logan Ave. – Addition/Alteration (will tear off existing 8’x18’ front porch and rebuild new 16’x22’ addition)

Potter County – 600 N East Street – County Highway Shop (Logan Electric)

Walker & Ashley Rose – 701 S. Park Street – Chain Link Fence

• Moving Permits

Gary Nagel – 707 E. Commercial Ave. – Moving of a Wooden Storage

Shed to Outside of City Limits

• Demolition Permit:

Sandy Nauman – 211 E Commercial – Tear Down of House (Nauman Construction)

All members present voted Aye with Warner abstaining from vote. Motion carried.

Moved by Fischer, Ellwanger seconded, to go into Executive Session at 8:36PM for legal and personnel. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Council reconvened at 9:18PM.

Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve Code Enforcement officer to proceed with notices as requested. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Nagel, Warner seconded, to approve the vouchers payable. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

• Correspondence: August 2021 Bank Reconciliations (will be emailed to council); Avera Gettysburg DBA Avera Missouri River Health Center Community Health Needs Assessment (Kick-Off Focus Group 09-01-21 Meeting Minutes); Airport Fuel Reports – Monthly & Year-to-Date (will be emailed to council); Updated Phone List; Draft Notice of Vacancies for 2022 City Election; Economic Development 3rd Qtr. Financial Reports.

Round Table: Nagel discussed possibly putting lights of some kind on the little bridge across from the school and, also, near the bandstand in the city park. Different ideas were discussed, and this possibly will wait to be done on next year’s budget. Fischer wanted to thank Williams for the update.

Moved by Ellwanger, Archer seconded, to adjourn meeting at 9:21PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Witness

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Published once at the total approximate cost of $281.64.

-102121