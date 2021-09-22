City council discusses streets, signs, skunks

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

September 8, 2021

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in regular session on September 8, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the City Finance Office in Gettysburg, SD and via ZOOM. Those, present, were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Philip Nagel, Michael Fischer, Eric Ellwanger, and Kelly Archer. Also, present, were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Shiann Haupert, Police Officer, Russell Anderson, Maintenance, Greg Gerber, Maintenance, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, Maria Mogard, Deputy Finance Officer, Kara Williams, Economic Development, Lilli Cronin, Neumayr & Smith Law Office, and a few public participants (via ZOOM).

Moved by Nagel, Fischer seconded, to amend and approve the September 8, 2021, proposed agenda to include Greg Gerber’s building permit and (2) sewer contracts for Kevin and Ellen Logan residence property and 212 Mini Mall property. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Ellwanger, Archer seconded, to approve the minutes of the August 2, 2021, regular council meeting. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

VOUCHERS PAYABLE

Payroll Expense by Department:

Airport $1,595.10

Ambulance $708.00

Finance Office $3,794.77

Parks $1,329.99

Police $8,485.45

Rubble Site $786.87

Sewer $2,612.26

Streets $6,844.13

Swimming Pool $6,000.87

Water $7,532.63

Total Payroll Expense

y Department $39,690.07

Net Payroll $28,913.01

Aflac – Insurance, $917.29

Agtegra – Fuel, $8,687.35

Avera Health Plans – Health Ins., $9,775.47

Avera/DASFlex – Health Flex Plan, $66.70

Avera Occupational Medicine – Random Drug Testing, $98.00

B & R Truck Repair, Inc. – Streets Repairs & Maintenance, $1,311.64

Bank of the West – Payroll Taxes & Sales Tax, $8,981.34

Baymont Inn & Suites – Sturgis – Police Travel and Conference, $201.00

Cam-Wal Electric Co-Op – Airport Lighting, $22.50

Century Business Products – Prof. Svs. – Police Monthly Copier Fee, $22.50

Child Support Services – Payroll Deduction, $401.00

City of Gettysburg – Petty Cash, $42.35

Code Enforcement Specialists – Prof. Svs. – Code Enforcement, $2,346.00

Custom Cage – Police Equipment, $265.00

Dakota Farm & Ranch Supply, Inc. – Streets, Police, Sewer, Parks, Airport, Fire Dept., Water, & West Nile Supplies, $1,396.09

Dean’s Repair – Police Repairs/Maintenance, $79.35

Digital-Ally Capture Truth – Police Machinery & Equipment, $1,960.00

Division of Motor Vehicles – Prof. Svs. – Police – Title Transfer, $15.00

Dollar General – Pool, Police, & Streets Supplies, $148.20

Ed Wager Electric – Ambulance & Fire Dept. Rprs./Maint., $1,011.52

Efraimson Electric – Prof. Svs. – Airport AWOS III System, $91,344.06

Emergency Medical Products, Inc. – Ambulance Supplies , $739.80

Gall’s, Inc. – Police Equipment, $258.19

Gas-n-Goodies – Police Car Washes & Fuel, $135.93

Gettysburg Development Corp. – BBB Taxes, $5,080.71

Great Western Bank – Finance Office, Police, & Streets Supplies, $ 181.37

Heartland Payment Systems – Airport Fuel CC Fees, $88.23

Heartland Waste Mgmt., Inc. – Garbage, $6,151.02

Jensen Rock & Sand, Inc. – Streets Improvements & Sewer Supplies, $337,345.83

John Deere Financial – Streets Supplies, $1,912.22

Karl Chevrolet, Inc. – Police Machinery/Equip.– 2021 Chevy Tahoe, $38,220.56

Keep It Safe – Computer Backups, $160.00

KLJ Engineering, Inc. – Prof. Svs. – Sewer & Airport Projects, $21,935.16

Langer’s – Pool Supplies, $25.43

Marco – Copier Lease, $92.75

Marks, Kim – Water Deposit Refund, $100.00

Mid Dakota Rural Water System – Water Usage, $16,922.30

Midway Parts – Streets, Police, Airport, & Parks Supplies, $107.76

Midwest Alarm – Alarm Monitoring/Testing, $85.50

Montana Dakota Utilities – Gas & Electric, $5,154.85

Mogard, David – Travel & Conference and Fuel, $70.24

Nagel, Alfred – Pro-Rated Airport Hangar Reimbursement, $28.80

New Creations – Police Supplies, $64.22

Northwest Pipe Fitting – Water Supplies, $2,713.50

PCC Ambulance Billing Service – Prof. Svs. – Ambulance Billing, $1,921.95

Pederson, Rachael – Water Deposit Refund, $100.00

Potter County News Sewer, Liquor, Finance Office, Pool, Airport, & Code Enforcement Publications, $1,054.93

Potter County Treasurer – Prof. Svs. – ½ Teletype Services, $1,170.00

Praxair – Ambulance Oxygen, $262.26

Principal Financial Group – Life Insurance, $88.72

Reede Construction, Inc. – Water & Sewer Improvements, $239,419.95

R&K Mechanical – Sewer Improvements (Hwy 212 Project), $21,600.00

Sam’s Club – Police Supplies, $175.46

Sanford Health Pathology Clinic – Police Travel & Conference, $25.00

Schatz Electric, Inc. – Pool, Ambulance, & Fire Dept. Rprs./Maint., $2,373.62

Schlachter Lumber, Inc. – Parks, Streets, Police, & Fire Dept. Supplies, $649.70

SD Dept. of Revenue – Water Testing, $30.00

SD One Calls – One Calls, $10.50

SD Retirement Systems – Retirement, $4,542.16

SD Solid Waste Mgmt. Assoc. – 2021-2022 SDSWMA Annual Membership, $100.00

Servall – Rugs, $233.24

Standard Ins. Co. – Monthly Dental & Vision Ins. – ACH, $424.04

Sunset Graphics – Police Supplies, $145.24

True Value – Police, Streets, Airport, & Parks Supplies, $846.65

US Postmaster – Water Bills, $143.27

Venture Communications – Telephone/Fax/Internet, $1,035.75

Verizon Wireless – Maintenance & Police Cell Phones, $400.60

Wager, Shane – Monthly IT Retainer, $180.00

WEX Bank – Fuel, $613.94

Zuber Ref. & Htg. – Ambulance, Fire Dept., & Police Repairs/Maintenance, $9,306.52

TOTAL CHECKS $882,433.24

Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve the vouchers payable. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Ellwanger, Nagel seconded, to approve the dates of September 13, 2021, for special meeting on 1st reading of 2022 budget appropriations at 7:00 p.m. and September 27, 2021, for special meeting on 2nd reading and adoption and publication of 2022 budget appropriations at 7:00 p.m. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appointment: Lilli Cronin, Neumayr & Smith Law Office – Cronin explained Petition and Affidavit to Vacate West Street and Petition and Affidavit to Vacate a Portion of North Street which would allow better access to the new Highway Shop which is being built on the west side of Block 46. Discussion. Moved by Ellwanger, Archer seconded, to approve publishing the Petition and Affidavit to Vacate West Street and the Petition and Affidavit to Vacate a Portion of North Street as a Notice to the Public for (2) weeks and then the Petitions and Affidavits will be included for discussion on the September 27, 2021, special meeting agenda to see if approved for adoption.

Discussion was had regarding the Cabela’s Masters Walleye Circuit Fishing Tournament the City has been asked to possibly host in August of 2022. There is an informational meeting on September 15, 2021, with local resorts in which Fischer, Nagel & Ellwanger will attend. Fischer will share information from said meeting with Council at the September 27, 2021, special meeting.

Discussion was had regarding Mid Dakota Rural Water Municipal-at-Large Director position nomination. Moved by Archer, Fischer seconded, to nominate Russell Anderson for the director position to act as a representative for the City regarding upcoming Mid Dakota Rural Water board elections, issues, and/or actions. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Ellwanger, Archer seconded, to accept Russell Anderson, Maintenance Supervisor’s, retirement resignation. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Discussion was had regarding the temporary change of (2) yield signs to stop signs located at the intersection of Oak Street and Blaine Avenue due to the increased traffic with the new hospital and Hwy 212 construction. This change would take place until the completion of the Hwy. 212 construction in 2022. Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to temporarily change the (2) yield signs to stop signs at the intersection of Oak Street and Blaine Avenue due to the increased traffic with the new hospital and Hwy 212 construction and this change would take place until the completion of the Hwy 212 construction in 2022. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz spoke about cybersecurity information received. Council is unsure this security step is necessary at this time. Schatz will research further and bring more information to future meeting.

Mogard gave police report. Mogard asked permission to purchase (1) membership to Rotary again this year in the amount of $600. Moved by Archer, Fischer seconded, to approve purchase of another year of Rotary membership for police department in the amount of $600. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Mogard discussed the possibility of applying for a grant and asking for a quote to purchase a generator for the City Auditorium and Police building combined. By having a generator for the City Auditorium, this would enable the auditorium to be used as a storm shelter in case of need. Mogard will complete the grant application and obtain a quote and bring information to a future meeting for discussion and/or approval.

Mogard asked permission to raise the rate of pay for skunk removal by Kenny Johnson from $20 to $25 per skunk due to increased cost in both fuel and ammunition. Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve raising the rate of pay for skunk removal by Kenny Johnson from $20 to $25 per skunk. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson gave maintenance report. Russell thanked everyone for working with him over the years. He stated that he would be available to the City to help part-time in certain areas, if needed.

There was one fuel bid from Agtegra for the following: Unleaded 10% Ethanol FTE $2.875, Ruby Fieldmaster at $2.65, Aviation Gas at $4.434, and Jet-A at $2.61. Moved by Ellwanger, Fischer seconded, to accept the fuel bid from Agtegra. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz asked for a motion approving Contractor’s Application Payment No. 1. to Reede Construction in the amount of $239,419.95 on the Highway 212 Project. Moved by Ellwanger, Archer seconded, to approve Contractor’s Application Payment No. 1 to Reede Construction in the amount of $239,419.95 on the Highway 212 Project. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Under general updates, Gerber spoke about old light poles being removed along Highway 212 as part of the Highway 212 Project. A few people have contacted Gerber wanting to purchase some of the poles from the City, if possible. Discussion. Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to surplus the old light poles being removed along Highway 212 as part of the Highway 212 Project. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Further discussion. Moved by Nagel, Fischer seconded, to approve advertising a Notice of Sealed Bids of Surplus Property and sell the old light poles by sealed bid. Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked “2021 Light Pole Bid” and be presented to the City Finance Office at 109 E. Commercial Avenue, Gettysburg, SD by no later than 5:00 p.m. CST, Friday, October 1, 2021. Bids are to be per individual pole price and then include the number of poles wanted. High bid will establish all pole pricing. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. All sealed bids will be opened and read aloud at the regular City Council meeting on Monday, October 4, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. CST.

Schatz asked for a motion approving payment in full to Jensen Rock & Sand in the amount of $334,793.33 for professional services provided in redoing the hospital streets. Moved by Archer, Fischer seconded, to approve payment in full to Jensen Rock & Sand in the amount of $334,793.33 for professional services provided in redoing the hospital streets. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz asked for a motion approving payment of Contractor’s Pay Request No. 2 to Efraimson Electric in the amount of $91,344.06 on the Airport AWOS III System Project. Moved by Fischer, Ellwanger seconded, to approve payment of Contractor’s Pay Request No. 2 to Efraimson Electric in th3e amount of $91,344.06 on the Airport AWOS III System Project. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz asked for a motion approving the Site License Agreement for Installing and Maintaining South Dakota Mesonet Equipment at the City Airport in designated area. Discussion. Moved by Fischer, Ellwanger seconded, to approve signing and accepting the Site License Agreement for Installing and Maintaining South Dakota Mesonet Equipment at the City Airport in designated area. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Discussion was had regarding Mid Dakota Rural Water demand charge and current increases of same effective January of 2022. Different options regarding the possible increase of the basic water rate to handle the current cost inflation were discussed but conversation was tabled until the October 4, 2021, regular council meeting.

Schatz mentioned the (2) sewer contracts for Kevin & Ellen Logan residence property and 212 Mini Mall property along Highway 212. Discussion. Nagel asked Schatz to send the said (2) sewer contracts on said properties to Kevin Logan.

Schatz gave finance office report.

Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve ambulance write-offs in the amount of $11,005.77. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Discussion was had regarding the renewal of the City’s 9-month time certificate #3802. Schatz had acquired interest rates on said CD from Great Western Bank, Bank of the West, and Plains Commerce Bank – Hoven. Moved by Ellwanger, Fischer seconded, to move the CD to Plains Commerce Bank – Hoven for a term of 12 months at a rate of .40%. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Ellwanger, Fischer seconded, to approve requesting the maximum for the 2022 Tax Levy. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Fischer, Archer seconded, to approve Mayor Bill Wuttke as the authorized representative for the City of Gettysburg for all grant signing. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Fischer, Archer seconded, to approve Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer for the City of Gettysburg to pay all bills in a timely manner as needed. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Discussion was had regarding Health Insurance coverage renewal and costs for 2022. Cost comparisons were made between current plan vs. other plans offered. Moved by Ellwanger, Archer seconded, to approve switching the current Avera plan to a Wellmark BC/BS plan for 2022. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Archer, Fischer seconded, to approve keeping the current Standard dental and vision plans available to full-time employees with no changes to current cost. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Fischer, Archer seconded, to approve the Careflight Insurance benefit for all full-time employees. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz gave updates on all current airport and ARPA grants.

Moved by Fischer, Archer seconded, to approve the following permits:

Building Permits:

Kent Nauman – 200 S. Potter St. – Pet Kennel

Ryder Lemler – 209 S. Mannston – Wood Fence (Beetsch Construction)

Marsha Johnson — 604 S. Park – Chain Link Fence (Beetsch Construction)

Randy Huber – 719 E. Hwy. 212 – Cement Fire Pit Patio Addition (Nauman Construction)

Greg Gerber – 102 High Street – Cedar Fence

Moving Permits:

Gary and Lu Tobin – 508 W. Logan – Moving of a 36’-4” X 27’6” (997 Sq. Foot) House (from Aberdeen to Gettysburg)

Demolition Permit:

Don Frost – 111 E. Broadway – 2-Story Apartment Bldg. and Basement

(Eric Ellwanger and R&K Mechanical)

Gene Tobin/Gary Tobin – 508 W. Logan – House and Double Garage

(LEC Construction)

All members present voted Aye with Ellwanger abstaining from vote. Motion carried.

Moved by Ellwanger, Fischer seconded, to go into Executive Session at 8:13 p.m. for legal and personnel. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Council reconvened at 8:44 p.m.

Moved by Nagel, Fischer seconded, hiring Greg Gerber for the Maintenance Supervisor position at the rate of $22.58 per hour effective September 16, 2021, in which said position also includes the role of Airport Manager with an annual stipend of $525.00. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

There were (3) applications received for Ward 3 Alderman opening available. Moved by Ellwanger, Fischer seconded, to appoint Seth Warner as the Ward 3 Alderman for the remaining term. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Petitions may be taken out in March for the 2022 City Election in April if parties have an interest to run.

Moved by Nagel, Fischer seconded, to advertise for a Full-Time Maintenance Worker position in which the position will require a current CDL. Advertisement of the position will remain until position is filled. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Correspondence: July 2021 Bank Reconciliations; Fuel Report; 88th Annual SDML Conference Info.; Legalized Marijuana – Model Employment Policy Info.; Civic Volunteer Award Nomination Info.; SD DOT Transportation Funding Info.; Possibility of Future Federal Coronavirus Funding for SD Water Projects info.; SD Office of Emergency Management Mitigation Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) Info.

Round Table: Fischer presented information regarding “at large voting” for wards and the possibility of this in the future for the City of Gettysburg. Ellwanger discussed rubble site which further discussion will be had at a future meeting. Williams gave economic development updates.

Moved by Fischer, Archer seconded, to adjourn meeting at 9:15 p.m. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Witness:

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Published once at the total approximate cost of $198.24.

