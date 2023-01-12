City council got ducks in a row at Monday meeting

The first Gettysburg city council meeting of the new year was held Monday, Jan. 9, and it didn’t take the council long to see that things are looking just “ducky.”

That came through a request from resident Tember Hanten and soon-to-again-be resident Karen Johnson to see if domestic ducks could be allowed in town. Johnson raises ducks at her home in Michigan, and hoped to continue that when she moves back to Gettysburg this year.

She provided information to the council about the ducks, and described how they are kept and cared for, asking if the council would grant permission for them to reside within the city limits. Up to six hen chickens are allowed for residents to keep in yards, with no roosters. After some discussion, it was agreed to allow her to have ducks in town, although Mayor Bill Wuttke couldn’t help but jokingly add — as long as she keeps them in a row.

Council member Philip Nagel, who attended a recent meeting for the 140th and All School Reunion, requested that the downtown street closures start on the Friday morning of the reunion. It was also decided that for the weekend of the celebration, the open container rules will be repealed for pedestrians due to events taking place across town. The city also discussed offering free swimming on Saturday afternoon of the celebration, with more discussion closer to the event.

Ambulance service director Steven Zuber joined the meeting late due to an ambulance call, but reported that a class for new EMTs is starting this month with seven people scheduled to participate. He also told the council about some improvements coming to the ambulance service, ranging from video conferencing in the ambulance for doctor calls, new life-packs for the ambulances, and four bullet-proof jackets. The upgrades were made available at no cost to the local service through Covid and federal funds. He also reported that two people had expressed interest in the certified EMT or AEMT/Paramedic position.

At-large voting was discussed. A petition needs to be circulated and signed by 15% of registered voters in order to eliminate the three wards in town and open up the opportunity to change the form of Gettysburg’s city government to a six member council, elected at-large. Basically, it would remain the same but representation would not be limited to specified wards.

More topics addressed during the meeting will be published in the council minutes in next week’s edition of the News. The minutes are available to read at no cost online at www.pottercountynews.com and sdpublicnotices.com