City council has lots to discuss in June meeting

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

June 7, 2021

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in regular session on June 7, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the City Finance Office in Gettysburg, SD and via ZOOM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Philip Nagel, Michael Fischer, Fran VanBockel, Eric Ellwanger, Kelly Archer, and Adam Roseland. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Shiann Haupert, Police Officer, Russel Anderson, Maintenance Manager, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, Maria Mogard, Deputy Finance Officer (via ZOOM), Michael Larson, City Attorney, Kara Williams, Economic Development, Joel Johnson, Code Enforcement Specialist (via Zoom), Delvyn Worth, Ryan Brown, Barry Eikamp, Trish Jost, Piper Jost, Julio Vasquez, Molly McRoberts, Potter County News (via ZOOM), Jeff Kelm, Director of Bass Pro Shops – Appointment (via ZOOM), and several public participants (via ZOOM).

Moved by Nagel, Archer seconded, to amend and approve the June 7, 2021, proposed agenda to include June 1, 2021, special meeting minutes; draft PCC ambulance contract between the City of Gettysburg and Avera Missouri River Health Center; and City of Gettysburg-Selby Vet Clinic date, time, and location ad for newspaper. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Fischer, Ellwanger seconded, to approve the minutes of the May 3, 2021, regular council meeting and the minutes of the May 11, May 21 and June 1, 2021, special meetings. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

VOUCHERS PAYABLE

Payroll Expense by Department:

Airport $1,714.69

Ambulance $651.00

Council $0.00

Finance Office $,2500.55

Mayor $0.00

Parks $2,068.01

Police $8,225.16

Rubble Site $1,164.15

Sewer $3,222.49

Snow Removal $0.00

Streets $6,574.97

Swimming Pool $1,772.54

Water $4,833.77

West Nile $0.00

Total Payroll Expense

by Department $32,727.33

Net Payroll $22,748.48

Aflac – Insurance $696.55

Agtegra – Fuel $2,732.39

American Legal Publishing Corp. – Prof. Svs. – Ordinance Codification $1,702.25

Anderson, Russell Prof. Svs. – Annual Airport Mgr. Dues $525.00

Avera Health Plans – Health Ins. $11,652.43

Avera/DASFlex – Flex Plan $1,287.87

Avera Occupational Medicine Prof. Svs. – Drug Testing $98.00

Axon Enterprise, Inc. – Prof. Svs. – Police $1,830.00

Bank of the West – Sales Tax & Payroll Taxes $7,260.07

Building Sprinkler, Inc. – Prof. Svs. – Annual Inspection $560.00

Cam-Wal Electric Co-Op – Lights $22.50

Century Business Products – Police Supplies $50.00

Child Support Services – Payroll Deduction $401.00

City of Gettysburg – Petty Cash $52.67

Code Enforcement Specialists – Prof. Svs. – Code Enforcement $188.05

Dakota Farm & Ranch Supplies – Streets, Police, Pool, Sewer, Parks,Ambulance, Water, & Fin. Off. Supplies $1,669.21

Decker Repair & Welding – Police & Parks Repairs/Maintenance $103.50

Dominik’s Equipment – Pool Equipment $1,600.00

Emergency Medical Products, Inc. Ambulance Supplies $354.00

Gall’s, Inc. – Police Supplies $208.93

Gas-n-Goodies – Police Car Washes $45.00

Gimbel, Alexandria – Water Refund $100.00

Great Western Bank – Finance Office, Police, Pool, Ambulance, & Sewer Supplies $536.83

Heartland Payment Systems – CC Fees $95.00

Heartland Waste Mgmt., Inc. – Garbage $6,173.28

Huckins, Kent Prof. Svs. – Lifeguard Training $860.00

Hyatt, Taylor – Water Refund $100.00

Jenkins, Darryl – Parks & Rubble Site Supplies $72.54

Jensen Rock & Sand, Inc. – Sewer – Improve Other than Buildings $6,136.35

John Deere Financial – Parks Supplies $104.00

Keep It Safe – Computer Backups $320.00

Kiefer Aquatics – Pool Supplies $806.70

Kleinsasser, Bruce Prof. Svs. – WSI Pool Training $700.00

KLJ Engineering, Inc. – Prof. Svs. – Sewer $9,732.04

Lake Area Door – Fire Hall Repairs/Maintenance $527.84

Logan Electric – Lighting Repairs/Maintenance $451.14

Marco – Copier Lease $90.93

Michael Todd & Company – Streets Supplies $548.66

Mid Dakota Rural Water Systems – Water Usage $30,304.25

Midway Parts – Streets, Pool, Sewer & Parks Supplies $187.74

Midwest Alarm – Prof. Svs. – Alarm Monitoring $81.00

Montana Dakota Utilities – Gas, Electric and Lighting $4,723.35

New Creations – Police Supplies $871.02

Northwest Pipe Fittings – Water, Sewer & Streets Supplies $9,141.78

Potter County News – Finance Office, Ambulance, Fire, Streets, Pool, Code Enf., Rubble Site & Police Pub.$924.16

Praxair – Ambulance Oxygen $192.85

Premier Equipment, LLC – Streets Supplies $1,054.36

Principal Financial Group – Life Insurance $99.76

Red River Grain Co. – Parks & Sewer Supplies $490.15

Sam’s Club – Pool Supplies $692.90

Schlachter Lumber, Inc. – Pool Supplies $27.23

SD Assoc. of Rural Water System – Prof. Svs. – Annual Membership $565.00

SD Dept. of Revenue – 2021/2022 Malt Beverage License Renewal & Water Testing $930.00

SD One Calls – One Calls $29.40

SD Retirement Systems – Retirement $4,318.29

Servall – Rugs $222.14

Signarama – Police Supplies 642.47

Standard Ins. Co. – Monthly Dental & Vision Ins. – ACH $424.04

True Value – Police, Streets, Airport, Rubble Site, Parks, Animal Control, & Pool Supplies $689.04

US Postal Service – Water Bills Postage $176.39

Venture Communications – Telephone/Fax/Internet $989.80

Verizon Wireless – Streets & Police Phones $400.69

Vilas Pharmacy – Ambulance Supplies $69.69

Wager, Shane – Monthly IT Retainer $180.00

WEX Bank – Fuel $522.53

TOTAL CHECKS $142,093.24

Moved by Nagel, Roseland seconded, to approve the vouchers payable. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Three sealed bids were opened and read aloud for the “2003 Ford Ambulance Bid”. There was a bid from Roger Koski of Commercial Bus & Vehicles, LLC in the amount of $4,533.00, a bid from Delton Woodford in the amount of $2,021.00, and a bid from Tyler & Kelsey Fischer in the amount of $500.00. Moved by Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to accept and award the bid on the “2003 Ford Ambulance Bid” to high bidder, Roger Koski of Commercial Bus & Vehicles, LLC in the amount of $4533.00. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Appointment – Steven Zuber, EMT Director (not here)

Appointment – Jeff Kelm, Director of Bass Pro Shops, addressed Council (via ZOOM) to see if the City of Gettysburg would be interested in hosting a fishing tournament, the Bass Pros Shop and Cabela’s Masters Walleye Circuit, either in June or late August of 2022. 2022 will be this circuit’s 39th season. They would like to help provide some revenue streams for our area as far as folks coming into the area and filling up resorts, hotels, restaurants, etc. As far as hosting, it could be a particular organization; it could be one singular resort or hotel; it could be a City-wide or a County-wide event; or it could be any one of those entities combined. In terms of room accommodations, it was guesstimated approximately 60 teams would attend the tournament and room accommodations could be a combined effort with different resorts and different hotels within the community area. The host having a few local volunteers available the day of the tournament is also very helpful and, in the past, they have worked with many VFW Posts or American Legions, churches, non-profit organizations or food pantries who might take the fish caught from the tournament and do a fish fry to feed the people in the community for free or utilize it, depending on what State regulations are, for community fund raising events. Typically, they work with 3 to 4 different entities when coming into communities even if there is just a single host. Ellwanger stated the end of August would be a much better timeframe in our area for room accommodations and to be a good fishing challenge for the anglers. They will also be working with the Game, Fish & Parks to obtain proper permitting as well as permission regarding the use of docks, etc. Mr. Kelm would like an answer by the City’s next monthly meeting in July so they could announce their 2022 schedule, publicly, by the first weekend of August 2021. Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to set up a committee of 2-3 people to work on the arrangement for the Bass Pros Shop and Cabela’s Masters Walleye Circuit fishing tournament and bring answers to the July 2021 regular council meeting. Ellwanger, Fischer and Nagel agreed to volunteer for the committee. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Mayor announced there will be a change in the order of the agenda for tonight’s meeting due to public attendance and the 212 Highway Project – Private Sewers will be discussed next. Mayor Wuttke welcomed the public in attendance and stated the Council will do their best in answering any questions or concerns there are regarding the private sewers along Highway 212 and the letters and contracts which were mailed out to homeowners. It was clarified that with sewer, the City owns the City Main. The hookup from the City Main all the way to the curb and continued to the homeowner’s home is the responsibility of the property owner. The letters and contracts were sent out to explain to those affected, it is not mandated, but gives the homeowners an option to replace the older clay sewer lines each homeowner is responsible for which will be accessible while the top is off of Highway 212 during this project, thus making it more reasonable. Mayor Wuttke stated to Mr. VanDeWiele of DOT the City feels they were not properly informed of this prior to Phase 1 opening up, wherein this discovery was made, and City does apologize for this. The City is trying to make this option available as cost effective for everyone as it can by carrying the upfront cost for up to 10 years, interest free. Again, it needs to be made clear that no one is mandated to enter into the contract if they so choose not to, but it must be known if a problem would occur with a homeowner’s sewer lines along the 212 Highway Project after this project is complete and the highway would need to be cut into for any type of repair on said sewer line, it will be at a minimum of $25,000, to start, just to cut into the highway, itself. The certified contractor of the State would receive that money from cutting that concrete section out to dig and replace the section of bad clay sewer pipe. The public attendees would like to see a breakdown of the scope of work that is entailed on each’s resident’s contract, so they understand what exact work is being done and what they are having to pay for. The public attendees also asked if this scope of work was sent out for quotes or bids to multiple vendors ahead of time. It was explained that due to the tight timeline, there was not an opportunity to advertise for bids. Instead, (3) contractors were asked to submit quotes. They each had a one-week timeframe to return a quote and only (1) was received back. The (3) contractors were R&K Mechanical, Wheelhouse Plumbing, and Logan Electric. R&K Mechanical is the only one who turned in a quote. It was asked if each homeowner this affects could hire their own contactor to do their individual work. It was explained the general contractor, Reede Construction, will not allow multiple contractors. It was explained the $7,200 is the quote from R&K Mechanical to perform the scope of work to be done per service; the $180 goes to the engineer working for the State for the compaction testing; and $30 is a recording fee to have each contract recorded at the Register of Deeds, thus the contract total of $7,410 per service. Schatz reminded everyone there are weekly meetings every Wednesday on this project with a representative from the State DOT, the general contractor, the City’s engineer, and City there and any public that wish to attend may do so. The meetings are held every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the 212 Mini Mall. It was asked if the homeowner signs the contract and agrees to have this work done by R&K Mechanical, is the work warrantied. Council stated this exact question should be asked at the weekly meeting on Wednesday as it is an important point. It was reiterated the City will get the specs for itemization and will send to all homeowners affected and the warranty question will be addressed at the weekly project meeting on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. A future special meeting was discussed. Moved by Nagel, Roseland seconded, to schedule a special meeting on Monday, June 14, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. to again discuss the 212 Highway Project – Private Sewers. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Nagel explained that Joel from Code Enforcement Specialists did his initial inspection of the community regarding code enforcement issues and delivered his findings to Council. Nagel and Fischer met and went over the findings in detail. The recommendation is to proceed and let Joel with Code Enforcement Specialists move forward with the job and send out the proper notices. Schatz asked if Nagel and Fischer had a chance to look over the International Property Maintenance Code and asked if there was interest in adopting any portion of it to help simplify some of Code Enforcement Specialists’ work. Joel stated he would email Schatz an example of particular portions another community recently adopted from the International Property Maintenance Code and Schatz will bring this to Council at the July meeting. Moved by Nagel, VanBockel seconded, to allow Joel with Code Enforcement Specialists to proceed with sending out warning letters to all community residents wherein he found an issue with code enforcement, with the exception of removing the Vail building from said list. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Discussion was had regarding the washer and dryer set and new cupboards for the Fire Hall that Steven Zuber, EMT Director, brought up at the last meeting to see if there was any interest from City in paying a portion of these items. Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, to approve splitting the cost of the washer and dryer set as well as the cupboards for the fire hall in which Zuber stated they would be installing same on their own. All members present voted Aye, with Ellwanger voting Nay. Motion carried.

Further discussion was had regarding the possibility of a second water pit being put in at the fairgrounds. Roseland stated that County is interested in cost sharing with City for what it would take to get water under the road with a second water pit inside the fence at the fairgrounds but need to have a quote so are able to budget this for next year. Anderson is currently working on getting an estimate and will bring to a future meeting.

Vail building demolition was discussed. Attorney Larson stated he recently talked with Council who is currently representing Linda Vail and was inquiring if City would be interested in tearing the building down. Ellwanger asked Attorney Larson the possibility of a lien being put on another property of Vail’s. Roseland stated the community of Faulkton went through something similar to this not long ago and asked if Attorney Larson could reach out to the City of Faulkton to see how it was handled. It was discussed that the security fence on the West side needs to be restructured for safety and possibly the top of the building should be removed in the near future so there is not a liability of a portion from the top of the building falling onto someone or something.

An update was given on PCC, the new third party billing company City hired to handle ambulance claims. Schatz stated the billing is going very well and payments are being handled much faster than in the past. PCC drafted an ambulance contract between the City of Gettysburg and Avera Missouri River Health Center for Council to look over which was included in tonight’s meeting packets. The contract has been given to Attorney Larson to also go over and will be discussed at a future meeting for changes and adoption.

Schatz explained the current ambulance write-offs listed are all insurance mandated write-offs, meaning the portion insurance would not cover, and the amount seems larger than usual but is due to the claims and payments on said claims moving through our system much faster. Moved by VanBockel, Fischer seconded, to approve ambulance write-offs in the amount of $10,991.49. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Schatz stated the second ambulance non-payment listed in the amount of $7,013.46 was all the same patient wherein (3) trips were taken. Moved by Ellwanger, Roseland seconded, to approve sending the ambulance non-payment of $7,013.46 to collections. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz stated there are also two past mowing bills listed as outstanding. Moved by Ellwanger, Nagel seconded, to approve sending two outstanding mowing bills in the total amount of $280 to collections. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz informed the Notice of Public Hearing on the Special 1-Day Event Malt Beverage License requested by the firemen for the 2021 Annual Car Show was published and asked for a motion approving the license. Moved by Fischer, Archer seconded, to approve the application for a Special 1-Day Event Malt Beverage License requested by the firemen for the 2021 Annual Car Show which is being held on June 26, 2021, at City Park. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Roseland explained a plat showing was turned in for City to approve which is the Mikkelsen Addition to the City of Gettysburg, in the SW1/4 of Section 25, Township 118 North, Range 76 West of the 5th P.M., Potter County, South Dakota. Moved by VanBockel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve the plat showing of the Mikkelsen Addition to the City of Gettysburg, in the SW1/4 of Section 25, Township 118 North, Range 76 West of the 5th P.M., Potter County, South Dakota. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz informed that Julio Vasquez, who recently purchased the Medicine Rock Cafe, put in his application for the (1) remaining On-Sale Liquor License the City has available, currently. Schatz asked for a motion to approve publishing the Notice of Public Hearing wherein a decision could be voted upon at the next regular council meeting in July. Discussion was had on the difference between a regular On-Sale Liquor License vs. a Restaurant On-Sale Liquor License. It was explained that all liquor licenses come up for renewal annually and are re-visited and evaluated by Council every year wherein the decisions are brought to a vote on renewals every year. Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve publishing a Notice of Public Hearing for the On-Sale Liquor License application turned in by Julio Vasquez. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Discussion was had regarding the County-wide burn ban and if fireworks can be sold and/or lit if there is a burn ban in effect. Nagel stated if the County does not have a burn ban in effect, fireworks are allowed. If the County does have a burn ban in effect, there are simply no fireworks allowed. Moved by Fischer, VanBockel seconded, City will follow the same as County regarding a burn ban being in effect at any given time and whether a burn ban is in effect or not will determine if fireworks are allowed or not. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Mogard gave police report. An update was given the new 2021 squad is currently getting graphics put on this week. Mogard stated he sent in a radar to be fixed, recently, as the repair was a little under $1000 vs. $3500 for purchasing a new radar. It was mentioned all portable radios for both the firemen and police had finally arrived and Mogard was able to pick them up and deliver them. The stats off the spped radar were recently sent to the Police Committee for their records. It was reminded that 20 mph over the posted speed limit is considered reckless driving and drivers will be prosecuted.

There was one fuel bid from Agtegra for the following: Unleaded 10% Ethanol FTE $2.665 and Ruby Fieldmaster at $2.53. Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to accept the fuel bid from Agtegra. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Schatz asked for a motion approving (2) water deposit refunds in the total amount of $200. Moved by VanBockel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve (2) water deposit refunds in the total amount of $200. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson gave maintenance report.

Schatz updated the new water reading software is being installed on June 15 and 16, 2021, and our July water billing will be on the new software system.

Anderson asked for a motion approving the new annual brooming contract with the State which is due back by July 1, 2021. Moved by Archer, VanBockel seconded, to approve the new brooming contract for 2021-2022. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Anderson updated that Jensen’s are running approximately (2) weeks behind but should be in town to re-do the hospital streets either the last week of June or the first week of July.

An update was given on the airport. It was reminded that the feds come in annually and inspect the taxilane which was just recently completed and, currently, the new airport AWOS system is being installed.

Anderson discussed the possibility of looking into a new pool in the future and grants are currently being researched and a small group within the community has formed a Community Pool Committee to possibly start fund raising, etc. Fischer asked what type of an earmark account could be set up for donations from the public as people are already asking this question. Schatz explained that any type of donation that comes into the City and stated it is for a specific entity or item, per that donor, it is kept track of and put in a deposit account for that entity, i.e., pool, etc. However, a specific account can be set up and “earmarked” for a specific project, as well. Ellwanger stated a lot of research needs to be done as far as cost, location, etc., and the public needs to be kept informed on a regular basis. Schatz stated this year’s pool opening day had over 70+ people. Schatz asked to schedule an upcoming City Council Pool Committee meeting to discuss proper procedure of employee disciplinary action, if ever needed. Ellwanger stated that normally within human resources, there is usually a progressive disciplinary scale as follows: 1) a verbal warning, 2) a written warning, 3) suspension, and 4) termination, unless it is an egregious offense in which case all those steps could be and should be skipped for request of immediate termination. For minor offenses, there should always be a verbal warning followed by a written warning with detailed documentation kept of each instance within that employee’s personnel record. Discussion was also had regarding an employee having two jobs and keeping their schedules updated properly and on a timely basis.

Anderson shared his concern with the extreme hot and dry weather we are continuing to have and asked if it continues for a long length of time, should a water restriction plan be put in place. Mayor Wuttke stated the City has had to do this in the past a long time ago and watering or irrigation was usually split odd/even by address wherein odd has certain days of the week it is okay to water and even has certain days of the week it is okay to water and usually no watering is allowed on Sunday. Anderson will continue to monitor the water tower and keep good communication with Mid-Dakota, as well.

Schatz gave finance office report.

Schatz reminded that it is again time for annual employee reviews and the committee will need to let her know a date and time they would like to schedule these reviews so she can prepare the proper paperwork.

Schatz stated that both a new EMT applicant along with Deputy Finance Officer, Maria Mogard’s, 6-month review and raise need to be discussed in tonight’s personnel executive session.

Schatz reminded Council about the upcoming Elected Official’s Workshop and asked if anyone planned on attending this year as the deadline to register for the workshop is July 1, 2021. Ellwanger and Fischer said they would let Schatz know if they planned on attending soon so she could handle the proper registering of same.

Schatz asked that special budget requests start to be turned into her as she will be starting to work on the 2022 budget very soon. It was reminded that the annual audit will be performed in the finance office on June 28-29, 2021. Schatz also reminded Council that the finance office will be closed June 8-11, 2021, for HR and Finance Officer Schooling in Pierre.

Schatz stated that in Council’s packets, there are monthly reports showing the South Dakota on-line tax revenues for different communities wherein the comparisons are interesting.

Schatz asked for a motion approving annual carpet cleaning of the Finance Office carpets by Service Master from Pierre. Moved by Roseland, Fischer seconded, to approve annual carpet cleaning of the Finance Office carpets by Service Master from Pierre. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Discussion was had regarding setting a date, time and location for the annual City vet clinic put on by Selby Vet. Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to set the City vet clinic put on by Selby Vet to run from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the Potter County Fairgrounds and to approve advertising of same on July 7 and 14, 2021. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by VanBockel, Fischer seconded to approve the following permits:

Building Permits:

Daniel Thomas – 301 E. Garfield Ave. – Steel Storage Shed

Jim and LaDonna Schneider -16496 310th Ave. – 64×60 Steel Machine Shed/Shop

Moving Permits: None

Demolition Permits: None

All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to go into Executive Session at 9:27PM for personnel. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Council reconvened at 9:50PM. Moved by Fischer, VanBockel seconded, to approve a .50 per hour raise for Deputy Finance Officer, Maria Mogard’s, 6-month review. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, to approve hiring Cassie Zuber as a new City EMT at $17.50 per hour. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Under general updates, Schatz mentioned the possibility of adopting in the future a determined allowance or an annual stipend toward a clothing allowance for maintenance. Ellwanger stated that normal procedure is to set a determined amount of an annual stipend for a clothing allowance per maintenance employee with the stipulation the employee must turn in receipts for purchases. This will be discussed further at a future meeting.

Correspondence: May 2021 Bank Reconciliations; PCC draft of ambulance contract between City of Gettysburg and Avera Missouri River Health Center;

Round Table:

Fischer asked the question if having set wards within a city if mandated. It was stated that yes, it is mandated and by community population, unless it was decided to go to a County Commission format where they are voted in at large but are allowed less Council members and you do not have Mayor appointed committees but instead have a Commissioner of Utilities, a Commissioner of Police, etc. Williams asked that Ryan Persoon of State Game Fish & Parks be contacted regarding the Bass Pros Shop and Cabela’s Masters Walleye Circuit. Schatz stated South Whitlock also sent a text asking to be contacted, as well. It was stated all the surrounding resorts will be contacted. Williams also stated the corn board plant is still in the works but will be a long-term situation, at least 15-18 months or longer. Williams also discussed Economic Development’s revolving loan fund. It was explained that in Economic Development’s bylaws, loans are given out but are normally $25,000 or less. Economic Development is more of a gap financer wherein they want projects that receive some funds from Economic Development, they bring their own money to the table and then further funds are possibly gotten from a bank or another Economic Development group. When someone is looking for funding for a much larger project, Economic Development does work with them but are honest from the beginning that Economic Development cannot be the sole source of funds, that paperwork needs to be filled out, it is asked that they make relationships with other sources such as banks or other Economic Development entities and you have to bring things to the table, as well. Williams also stated the community’s 140th Anniversary Committee did meet and put on a fundraiser for the Rasdak Group which is the bicycle riders that ride across South Dakota. A meal was put on for them at the gym as a free will donation and it was very well received. There will be more fund raisers in the future. Williams thought the difference in the On-Sale Liquor License vs. the Restaurant On-Sale Liquor License might need to be explained again in detail with Julio Vasquez to make sure he is fully understanding what each license entails. Schatz stated she would take care of this. Archer stated to Williams that someone in the public recently asked if Economic Development give the Council quarterly information regarding loans that are out through Economic Development with no actual names listed and Williams said yes. Archer suggested that when those quarterly reports are given, it would probably be a good idea to publish those in the local paper so they are transparent to the public and the community is aware of the status of Economic Development’s funding. Roseland stated anything incorporated in a Council member’s meeting packet for a Council meeting is publicly viewable at the City Finance Office. Mayor Wuttke was asked by someone if picnic tables could be borrowed from the City for an upcoming family gathering and it was stated, yes, as long as not the newest tables but he would verify this with Council first – Council agreed. Schatz also stated that Larry Madsen had stopped in the office and asked if at the 140th Anniversary a sturdier structure could be put up on the vacant lot next to the police building for registration, etc., rather than just a regular large tent in case it would rain. Schatz also just wanted to mention that in a past meeting, the possibility of donating some of the City owned land out at the Battle Site may be an option to offer the corn board plant thinking of choosing Gettysburg as the possible new designated site. Getting water and sewer to the location would need to be further discussed.

Moved by Roseland, Fischer seconded, to adjourn meeting at 10:01 p.m. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Witness:

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Published once at the total approximate cost of $337.90.

-070121