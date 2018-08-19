City Council held regular meeting Aug. 8

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

August 8, 2018

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in regular session on August 8, 2018, at 7:00 PM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Ron Larson, Pat Everson, Fran VanBockel, Dawn Nagel, Kelly Archer and Adam Roseland. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Allen Robbennolt, Officer, Russell Anderson, Maintenance Supervisor, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, Kara Williams, Economic Development, Michael Larson, Attorney, and Shane Wager.

Moved by Everson, VanBockel seconded, motion carried to approve the minutes of July 2 and July 12, 2018. No discussions.

VOUCHERS PAYABLE

Payroll Expense by Department:

Airport $136.03; Ambulance, 467.01; Council, 4,965.00; Finance Office, 3,035.83; Parks, 1,200.49; Police, 4,296.66; Rubble Site, 2,158.04; Sewer, 2,391.39; Streets, 5,998.79; Swimming Pool, 12,145.17; Water, 3,806.58

Total Payroll Expense

by Department $40,600.99

Net Payroll $31,561.64

Agtegra, Street Supplies, $2,839.10; Bank of the West, Annual Safety Deposit Box Fee, 35.00; Bank of the West, Payroll Taxes and Sales Tax, 8,270.89; Brown Agronomy, Park Supplies, 179.40; Capital Sports, Park Supplies, 107.97; Carquest , Street Repairs, 31.50; Child Support Service, Payroll Deduction, 568.00; Creative Culture Insignia, Police Supplies, 170.00;

Dakota Farm & Ranch Supplies, Street Repairs & Maintenance, 204.14; Dakota Farm & Ranch Supplies, Street, Park & Rubble Site Supplies, 188.79; Dakota Fire Equipment, Firehall Extinguisher Inspection, 204.50; DCI Credit Services, Payroll Deduction, 150.00; Gallagher, Bill, Police Mileage, 65.40; Galls, Inc., Police Supplies, 792.58; Gas N Goodies, Police Carwashes, 18.00;

Gettysburg Economic Development, BBB Taxes, 1,083.06; Heartland Waste, Garbage Fee, 6,247.78; In Stitches, Police Supplies, 212.92; John Deere Financial, Street & Park Repairs, 1,502.83; Keep It Safe, Computer Backup, 320.00; KLJ Engineering, Airport Fees, 11,602.50; Lamb’s Chevy, Ambulance Repairs, 40.00; Logan Electric, Street & Auditorium Light Repair & Hwy Locates, 1,158.45;

Marco, Finance Supplies, 87.78; Markertek, Police Supplies, 1,599.98; Menard’s, Park Supplies, 167.80; Mid Dakota Rural Water, City and Airport Water, 15,313.56; Midway Parts, Street and Airport Repairs, 107.08; Midway Parts, Police Supplies, 1,007.87; Montana Dakota Utilities, Gas, Electric and Lighting, 4,626.59; New Creations, Police and Finance Supplies, 86.72;

Northwest Pipe Fittings, Inc., Sewer Machinery & Equipment, 10,012.56; Northwest Pipe Fittings, Inc., Street Supplies, 724.05; Potter County News, Finance, Police, Pool, Airport&Street Publications, 652.42; Praxair, Ambulance Supplies, 91.14; Principal Financial Group, Life Insurance, 68.81; Schlachter Lumber, Park, Police, and Airport Supplies, 646.87;

SD Dept. of Revenue, Water Testing Fees, 241.00; Secretary of State, Notary for Police, 30.00; Servall, Finance, Airport, Ambulance, and Police Supplies, 183.80; Soper’s, Park Repairs, 39.98; South Dakota One Call, Water Locate Fees, 24.15; South Dakota Retirement System, Retirement, 2,973.16; True Value Hardware, Park, Street, Police, Aud. & Finance Supplies, 600.37;

US Bank, Sewer Loan, 8,930.13; US Postal Service, Water Supplies, 172.76; Venture Communications, Phones, Faxes, and Internet Services, 866.72; Verizon, Street and Police Phones, 367.39; Vilas Superstore, Water, Ambulance, Pool, Police & Park Supplies, 130.67; Wellmark BCBS, Health Insurance, 4,688.43; Wex Bank, Ambulance Fuel, 306.63; Wuttke, Bill, Pool Candy, 114.55.

TOTAL CHECKS $122,417.42

Moved by Larson, VanBockel seconded, motion carried to approve the vouchers payable.

Public Hearing Notice on Retail (on-sale) Liquor & Retail (on/off sale) Malt Beverage for Medicine Rock Cafe: Interested parties are holding off & applications and checks were returned.

Appointment: Todd Goldsmith, KLJ Engineering (not present).

The Animal Control Committee will get with the City Attorney to write up a draft of the amended ordinance change to be presented to the Council at the next meeting. Attention was also brought up regarding a skunk in town.

Williams discussed pricing of getting Firehall awning cleaned & new decals put on it. She will find out when can be done & possibly put article in newspaper if other businesses are interested, as well, while company is coming to town.

Mogard gave his police report. Installing surveillance systems at Firehall and Cop Shop were discussed. Shane Wager came in to explain options and will be putting together an estimate at no cost for discussion at next meeting.

Mogard discussed this year’s Animal Clinic. It had 63 pets this year, a small increase from last year. There were pros and cons to new location and it was discussed the possibility of getting it back to the Fairgrounds for next year’s clinic.

Mogard asked about replacing the Ford Squad. Timing & cost were discussed. Will discuss again at next month’s meeting.

Mogard reported on properties in code enforcement violations. Discussion was held. Mogard also discussed overgrown bush concerns in the alleyways.

Mogard asked about trading in two .45 Caliber Glock Pistols City has that are not being used for two Smith&Wesson 9 mm.

Moved by VanBockel, Archer seconded, motion carried to trade in two .45 Glocks and ammunition for two .9 mm Smith & Wesson and ammunition for the price of $190.00 each.

Mogard discussed police will be carrying Narcan in their units starting sometime in September. Training will be completed on it.

Mogard discussed Axon donated old body cameras and docking station to our Police Department.

Mogard currently became a Notary through the City.

Mogard discussed items to purchase for candy stop for Halloween this year.

Moved by Everson, VanBockel seconded, motion carried to go forward with purchasing stickers, calendars and candy for this year’s Halloween.

Anderson gave his maintenance report. There was one fuel bid from Agtegra for the following: Unleaded $2.635, Ruby Field Master $2.58.

Moved by Larson, Nagel seconded, motion carried to accept the bid from Agtegra.

Anderson discussed upcoming Street Sign Project due to start second week of September in Potter County and will take approximately 4-6 weeks.

Anderson discussed the pool & closing date will be on August 14, 2018, for this season.

Moved by VanBockel, Nagel seconded, motion carried to accept Rachel Hamburger’s resignation as pool employee as of July 30, 2018.

Moved by Nagel, Roseland seconded, motion carried that we advertise the date of the pool closing is August 14 and to thank our community for their patronage.

Michael Larson was in attendance and the AT&T Tower was discussed.

Anderson discussed old library maintenance.

Moved by VanBockel, Everson seconded, motion carried to move forward with painting inside of the old library and to see what it is going to take to get some further inside work done.

Anderson discussed Firehall boilers needing some maintenance.

Schatz discussed possible future training involving finance officer position and asked for confirmation on the same.

Moved by VanBockel, Nagel seconded, motion carried to approve training in Banyon and to look into options and cost of Excel training.

Nagel also suggested some on-line training coming available in December for possibility of an election of some type next spring.

Discussion was had on upcoming special meeting for annual budget and first reading thereof.

Moved by Roseland, Nagel seconded, motion carried to have our special meeting on the 20th of August at 7 PM.

Moved by VanBockel, Roseland seconded, motion carried to approve ambulance write-offs in the amount of $1,636.83.

Moved by Everson, Nagel seconded, motion carried to approve the following building permits; Michael & Kaylei Clark – fence at 212 E Blaine Avenue; Doug Hamburger – addition at 208 S Ellsworth Street; Kyle Tibke – patio & garage at 404 E Commercial Avenue; Mat & Tiera Geist – wood & steel fence at 509 E Garfield Avenue; and the following moving permits; Liebelt Homes – removal of trailer from 603 E Lincoln.

Moved by Everson, Roseland seconded, motion carried to go into executive session for personnel at 8:25 pm. Council reconvened at 9:08 pm.

Correspondence: None.

Round Table: Larson: I had a request for a little road work on a couple of potholes up there by the Firehouse, that street. They said when it gets really wet and trucks are hauling out of there, it beat all those potholes out. Just need a load of something and fill them in a little bit. Anderson said, we can do that. Archer had a request too that he thought had gotten to the finance office, but evidently it hadn’t, that when his daughter lived over in the alley behind Schatz Electric, that there is some really nasty potholes through that alley. Would like to get something put back there and do something in that alley. Anderson said, okay.

Public Comment: None

Moved by Roseland, Nagel seconded, motion carried to adjourn at 9:12 PM.

Witness

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

