City Council held special meeting Aug. 20

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

August 20, 2018

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in special session on August 20, 2018, at 7:00 PM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Ron Larson, Pat Everson, Fran VanBockel, Dawn Nagel, and Adam Roseland. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Russell Anderson, Maintenance Supervisor, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, and Kara Williams, Economic Development.

Moved by Roseland, Nagel seconded, motion carried to have September regular meeting on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at 7 PM.

The first reading of the 2019 Budget Appropriations was held.

Moved by VanBockel, Everson seconded, motion carried to approve first reading of the 2019 Budget Appropriations pending line item changes discussed.

Correspondence: None.

Round Table: Roseland asked that Executive Session – Personnel be put on September agenda for meeting. Everson discussed the County burn ban and that City had allowed covered fire pits last year. Discussion was had regarding allowing the same this year.

Public Comment: Kara Williams stated at the West Whitlock State Park that propane grills are allowed, just so that it is a controlled flame wherein they can turn it off. There is no charcoal or wood allowed.

Moved by Larson, Nagel seconded, motion carried to adjourn at 8:30 PM.

Witness

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

