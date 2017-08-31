City Council held special meeting Aug. 21

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

August 21, 2017

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in special session on August 21, 2017 at 7:00 PM. Those present Mayor Bill Wuttke, Ron Larson, Pat Everson, Fran VanBockel, Dawn Nagel, and Bryan Hause. Also present were Russell Anderson, Maintenance Supervisor, Daniall Ablott, Finance Officer, Mark Kessler, Chief of Police, Kara Williams, Economic Development Director, Mike Whiteis, Marty Bliese, Carl Hawkinson, Christine Hawkinson, Marsha Johnston, Shanya Goebel, Matt Goebel, Derick Stanley, Geri Hause, and Mike Jager (joined the meeting at 7:40pm).

Wuttke read the following proclamation honoring Mick Bliese:

Whereas, the City of Gettysburg and the broader community lost a valued member and leader on August 5, 2017, with the death of Mick Bliese; and

Whereas, Mick Bliese served 15 years as a Council Member and distinguished himself for his character, and devotion to the interests and growth of the City of Gettysburg and won for himself the respect and affection of the public for his services to the community, not only as a private citizen but as a public servant; and

Whereas, Mick Bliese’s sense of humor, kindness, energy and graciousness enriched those fortunate enough to know and work with him; and

Resolved, by the Mayor and the City Council of the City of Gettysburg, recognizes the significant contributions of Mick Bliese over the course of his career and mourn his death; and

Resolved, the City of Gettysburg extends its sincerest condolences to his family and friends.

Dated this 21st Day of August, 2017

Bill Wuttke, Mayor, City of Gettysburg

Attest: Daniall Ablott, Finance Officer

A public hearing was held on the Transfer of Alcohol License from Lucy’s Bar N Grill to Westside Firehouse Diner, LLC. Moved by VanBockel, Larson seconded, motion carried to approve the license transfer.

Moved by VanBockel, Nagel seconded, motion carried to advertise for a Public Hearing on the transfer of the liquor license from The Burg to Gas N Goodies.

One bid for the asphalt grinder was presented from Asphalt Zipper for $114,390. Moved by VanBockel, Hause seconded, motion carried for the purchase of the zipper.

Derick Stanley addressed the council on the transfer of the liquor license from Donna Davis to him. Moved by VanBockel, Nagel seconded, motion carried to advertise for a Public Hearing on the transfer of the liquor license from The Burg to Gas N Goodies.

Kara Williams, Economic Development Director and Mike Whiteis thanked the council for their past support and ask for your continued support. Whiteis said there are some good things happening.

Moved by Nagel, VanBockel seconded, motion carried to move we have the September meeting on September 11 at 7pm.

Motion by VanBockel, seconded by Everson to approve Resolution 2017-8-2. Motion carried.

Resolution 2017-8-2 Contingency/General Fund

WHEREAS, insufficient appropriation was made in the 2017 adopted budget for the following departments to discharge just obligations of said appropriations; and

WHEREAS SDCL 9-21-6.1 provides that transfers be made by resolution of the board from the contingency appropriation established pursuant to SDCL 9-21-6.1 to other appropriations;

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the appropriation be transferred from the contingency budget to the following department budgets:

101 General

43160 Street Lighting

42801 Electricity $24,000.00

Bill Wuttke, Mayor, City of Gettysburg

Attest: Daniall Ablott, Finance Officer

Motion by VanBockel, seconded by Hause, to approve Resolution 2017-8-3. Motion Carried.

Resolution 2017-8-3 Contingency/General Fund

WHEREAS, under authority of SDCL 9-21-14, authorizing the accumulation of funds for a period longer than one year for specific capital outlay purposes otherwise authorized by law, and

WHEREAS, the amount of all accumulations for all purposes may never exceed the amount of $588,317 which is the greater of ten dollars per thousand dollars of assets value of all property within the municipality or one hundred twenty-five thousand dollars, and

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the accumulation of Capital Outlay be reserved to the following department budgets:

420 Public Safety

421 Police

434 Equipment $20,000.00

430 Public Works

431 Highways and Streets

433 Improvements Other

Than Buildings 100,000.00

420 Public Safety

446 Ambulance

434 Machinery and Equipment 50,000.00

Total Capital Outlay Funds 170,000.00

Source of Funding

General Funds $170,000.00

Said accumulation shall be reviewed annually with respect to the amount of the annual accumulations based upon year of acquisition and proposed purchases. The total accumulation shall be expended within 60 months from the date of this resolution. If the specific purpose for which the funds are accumulated is deemed no longer necessary, these funds shall revert to the general fund or respective funds.

Dated this 21st day of August, 2017

Bill Wuttke, Mayor, City of Gettysburg

Attest: Daniall Ablott, Finance Officer

The 2018 budget was discussed. Moved by Hause to zero the stipend to Economic Development but continuing the BBB, motion died for lack of second. Moved by Nagel, Everson seconded (Hause and VanBockel – nay), motion carried to reduce the economic development from $25,000 to $20,000 that we had last year.

Moved by Everson, Larson seconded (Hause – nay) to approve the first reading of Ordinance 2017-8-1 for the 2018 budget.

Wuttke stated Officer Tonya Mayou has resigned. Moved by VanBockel, Nagel seconded to advertise for a police officer.

Moved by Hause, Everson seconded, motion carried to advertise for interest of the open position on the Council.

Motion by Everson, VanBockel seconded, motion carried to go into executive session for personnel at 8:00pm. Council reconvened at 8:20pm.

In Correspondence, Wuttke read the following: Dear Council Members and Employees, Thank you for the lovely flower bouquet. He liked serving on the council … most of the time. Your many acts of kindness during these difficult weeks, are much appreciated. God bless each of you. Family of Mick Bliese. Wuttke also reported the Legion will be having a street dance on September 2nd from 11am to 2am.

In Round Table, VanBockel asked when the holes are going to get covered. Hause and Anderson said they are waiting on parts. Nagel said some of our streets have water getting under them and broken asphalt and asked Anderson to look at them and get them addressed before they get worse. Everson said at the last meeting we talked about that sewer tap. I am glad we did it because that is a lot to fill in up there. VanBockel wished Larson good luck and prayers.

Motioned by VanBockel, Larson seconded motion carried to adjourn at 8:26 PM.

Witness

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Attest:

Daniall Ablott, Finance Officer

