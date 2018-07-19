City Council held special meeting July 12

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

July 12, 2018

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in special session on July 12, 2018 at 7:00 PM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Ron Larson, Pat Everson, Kelly Archer and Adam Roseland. Also present were Daniall Ablott, Finance Officer and Susanne Conradie, Deputy Finance Officer.

Moved by Archer, Larson seconded, (Everson – nay) motion carried the Council don’t get paid for this special session.

Motioned by Archer, Roseland seconded, motion carried to go into executive session for personnel at 7:06 pm. Council reconvened at 7:25 pm.

Moved by Everson, Archer seconded, motion carried to hire Sheila Schatz as Finance Officer starting at $15.00 an hour and after 6 months probation going up $0.50 an hour raise after that.

Moved by Archer, Roseland seconded, motion carried that Ablott help Schatz for a month or two months or whatever we deem necessary at her current salary whenever Ablott’s schedule works out to help guide Schatz as to the Finance Office.

Round Table: Wuttke said he is still hearing positive things about the car show and the condition of the park.

Motion by Archer, Larson seconded, motion carried to adjourn at 7:27 PM.

Witness:

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Attest:

Daniall Ablott, Finance Officer

