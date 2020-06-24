City Council held special meeting June 12

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

June 12, 2020

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in special session on June 12, 2020, at the City Auditorium at 7:00PM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Philip Nagel, Brad Frost, Fran VanBockel, Eric Ellwanger, Kelly Archer, and Adam Roseland. Also present were Dave Mogard, Chief of Police, Shiann Haupert, Police Officer, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, Michael Larson, City Attorney, Curt Hamburger, Potter County Sheriff, Kara Williams, Economic Development, Molly McRoberts, Potter County News, Justin Cronin, Pat Everson, Alan Vetter, Lillian Cronin, John Wager, Amy Wager, Alex Martinez, Jeff Jost, Donna Davis, Rachel Hamburger, Dan Osier, Kyle Kusser, Seth Warner, Tonya Tanner, and a representative from Dakota News Now TV.

Moved by Frost, Archer seconded, to go into Executive Session for legal at 7:02PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Council returned from Executive Session at 7:28PM.

Mayor Wuttke opened the floor for public discussion, approving a time limit of (3) minutes each to speak.

Justin Cronin advised to seek legal counsel pursuant to Chapter 1-25 of the South Dakota Codified Law Open Meeting Rules conducting public business on private cell phones via text.

Discussion was had regarding the police patch: Pat Everson, Kara Williams, Molly McRoberts, Alan Vetter, and Lillian Cronin commented on behalf of the public.

Alderman P. Nagel informed that February 2, 2009, was when discussion was had with Police Chief, Gayle Kludt, at the time, being interested in looking into a new police patch. He noted that he could not find where a motion was ever officially given and/or approved. He believed it was approved as far as the expenditure, itself, but not the distinct logo, itself, via motion.

Moved by P. Nagel, Roseland seconded, to enter back into Executive Session for legal at 7:43PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Council returned from Executive Session at 7:49PM.

Mayor Wuttke asked if there was any further input from the community at this time.

John Wager asked to hear from Police Chief Mogard as he is the one having to wear the patch, currently.

Chief Mogard commented, “I am not against the current patch but I am not for the current patch.” My opinion is this, “Would you put the confederate flag on your business or your home? If you are not willing to put the confederate flag on your business or your home, then why is it being forced upon our agency? I feel that we can do much better by making it a patch based off the entire United States. Whether it be a South Dakota flag and an American flag, or something of that nature, I would like to see us all work together to get something figured out that is for the good of everyone.”

Moved by Ellwanger, VanBockel seconded, to adjourn meeting at 8:03PM and reopen at our next regularly scheduled monthly meeting on July 6, 2020, at 7:00PM. Ellwanger expressed that in light of some of the comments tonight and the haste in which this meeting had to be assembled, one of the big concerns on the agenda tonight that wasn’t touched upon is public safety. This needs to be discussed so if there ever were an assembly of some type in the future, we can be properly prepared. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

