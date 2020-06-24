City Council held special meeting June 18

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

June 18, 2020

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in special session on June 18, 2020, at the City Finance Office at 7:00PM. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Philip Nagel, Brad Frost, Eric Ellwanger, Kelly Archer (via conference call), and Adam Roseland. Also present were Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, Russell Anderson, Maintenance Manager, and Mike Jager.

Moved by P. Nagel, Ellwanger seconded, to approve Application for Sale of Malt Beverages for 2020 for

1-Day Permit for a 4th of July Event to be held on the 4th day of July, 2020, for the Gettysburg Fire Department, and to waive the $100.00 application fee. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Roseland discussed the research he found regarding test prep classes and testing for Class B CDLs with tank endorsements and air brakes. Both Lake Area Tech and Capitol University Center handle CDL test prep classes. Moved by Roseland, Archer seconded, to approve covering the cost of all application fees, test prep classes and testing for the City maintenance employees to complete their Class B CDL with tank endorsements and air brakes. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Roseland, P. Nagel seconded, to approve signing of State Financial Assistance Agreement, Project No. 3-46-0017-13-2020 (CARES Act) for the Gettysburg Municipal Airport. Discussion. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Executive Session: None

Round Table: Roseland wanted to thank Dawn Nagel for her service to the community and, also, welcome Eric Ellwanger to Council.

Moved by P. Nagel, Frost seconded, to adjourn meeting at 7:15PM. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Witness

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Published once at the total approximate cost of $20.31

-062520