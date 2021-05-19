City council meets in special session

Unapproved Minutes

Gettysburg, South Dakota

May 11, 2021

Pursuant to the due call and notice thereof, the City Council met in special session on May 11, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Those present were Mayor Bill Wuttke, Philip Nagel, Michael Fischer, Kelly Archer, and Adam Roseland. Also present was Greg Gerber, Maintenance, Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer, Michael Larson, City Attorney, and Greg Roseland, R&K Mechanical.

Discussion was had on the 212 Highway Project and private sewer lines involved.

Moved by Nagel, Fischer seconded, to go into Executive Session for legal at 7:40 p.m. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried. Council reconvened at 8:15 p.m.

Moved by Fischer, Archer seconded, to hire R&K Mechanical to take care of all personal sewer lines involved, currently, in Phase II of the 212 Highway Project. All members present voted Aye with A. Roseland abstaining from vote. Motion carried.

Moved by Fischer, Archer seconded, to advertise a Notice of Bids on the rest of renovations needed to be made on private sewer lines in the remaining phases of the 212 Highway Project with the sealed bids being due in the City Finance Office at 109 E. Commercial Avenue, Gettysburg, SD no later than 5:00 p.m. CST on Friday, June 4, 2021 to be opened and read aloud at the regular monthly Council meeting on Monday, June 7, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. CST. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Purchase of a possible new pop cooler for the pool was discussed. Schatz will research a couple of different options. Moved by Archer, Nagel seconded, to approve the purchase of a new or used pop cooler for the pool up to $600.00. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Attorney Larson stated he received a phone call from the bank which currently owns the lot wherein the old animal clinic sits on the south side of Commercial Avenue stating the bank has not had any interest from anyone in wanting to purchase said lot. It was asked if the City would be interested in owning that lot if said bank gifted it to the City. Upon discussion, it was decided the City did not want to accept the gifting of said lot discussed.

Schatz updated Council on issues that have come up in trying to schedule a couple of the City’s lifeguards for WSI training to enable swim lessons to be taught at the pool this year. Numbers of classes being offered were low this year and the dates were not working for the lifeguards interested in the class. A new class was recently scheduled, and Schatz believes (2) of the lifeguards will be able to attend. Discussion was had regarding this class as it will be held over a 3-day span in Aberdeen. The City’s current guidelines within the pool handbook regarding WSI Training and payment for same was discussed and is changing as follows: The WSI Training course fee will be covered by the City, not the employee, regardless of a pass/fail of the course. The employee taking the training will also be paid their hourly wage while in training and will be reimbursed for mileage, meals and/or lodging, if necessary, if driving to a training location site is a long-distance commute. Once the employee has successfully passed the WSI Certification, they will be receiving a .50 per hour raise for said certification.

Correspondence: None.

Round Table: Greg Roseland mentioned at the upcoming weekly 212 Highway Project meeting, it should be mentioned to the State to have them create mapping as the project is being done so that a final map may be printed once the project is complete. Putting together the specs for the upcoming Notice of Bids on the other phases of the 212 Highway Project for renovations of remainder private sewer lines was also discussed and will be put together by Greg Roseland of R&K Mechanical, Russell Anderson, Maintenance Supervisor, and KLJ Engineering.

Moved by Nagel, Roseland seconded, to adjourn at 8:42 p.m. All members present voted Aye. Motion carried.

Attest:

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Witness

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Published once at the total approximate cost of $40.45.

-052021