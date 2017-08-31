The Gettysburg city council is looking for a representative to serve on the council from Ward 3.
Ward 3 is located in the southeast portion of the community. Those interested or willing to serve on the council must reside within that ward.
For information or to be considered for the council position, contact the Gettysburg City Finance office at 765-2264 or email cogburg@venturecomm.net.
City council representative needed
