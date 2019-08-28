City council reviews budget

A special meeting of the Gettysburg city council was held Monday, Aug. 19 with the primary purpose to review the budget, however removal of an anchor building on the town’s main street was also discussed.

Council member Philip Nagel talked to the council regarding the Vail building located downtown. Linda Vail told him she is trying to do a “legal demolition,” which meant she had an inspection done to remove asbestos. That will be done by October, and she would like to have the building down by the end of that month. Part of the holdup is that she was told by Gary Snow and Associates’ inspector from Pierre that all furnishings such as sinks and bathtubs, must be removed before they can do the work.

She told Nagel that the wall with Vision Care is not actually a shared wall, and there is documentation that shows that. She has been working to remove the items from the building, which she described as over 80 years of accumulation. She has help with family on weekends.

General updates

In the event something isn’t on the agenda that needs to be addressed by the council, “general updates” will now be added to the agenda so if something comes up during the meeting it can be reviewed by the council.

Tree trimming

City finance officer Sheila Schatz called Josh Cline to ask if he would be interested in giving a quote on tree work at the city park, but he declined. Don Frost and Eric Ellwanger did submit a quote to the council for $15,000 to trim and remove trees and stumps.

Budget

The finance officer explained the budget to the council as they went through it line by line.

One of the items addressed was a three percent increase in wages that was included, which also increased payroll taxes and retirement by three percent. Schatz said the new health insurance that they got in November will not be available so a different one will need to be selected, and she added to the budget accordingly.

It was asked to put separate line items in for different projects or grants, along with updates or building improvements. That information could be put in a spreadsheet form.

After extensive review, the council approved the first reading of the budget with minor changes.

The meeting was adjourned. The minutes are published on page 13 of the News, and can be read online at www.pottercountynews.com or www.sdpublicnotices.com

The next meeting is set for Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. due to the Labor Day holiday.